Ariza gives St. David its first ATM

Persons using the Ariza Credit Union’s most recently installed Automated-Teller Machine (ATM) in St. David have an opportunity to win extra money in the company’s ongoing ‘Stash of cash’ promotion.

The ATM was launched last week in the community of Petite Esperance, just opposite the St. David’s Police Station.

As part of the promotion, which is geared at creating greater awareness about the newest addition to the Connex network family, extra cash amounting to $2, 500.00 was placed in the machine allowing for lucky persons to win extra cash with the use of their debit or credit card.

The promotion is an initiative of Ariza and is being facilitated by the Grenada Cooperative Bank Limited (GCBL) through the CONNEX network, shared between the bank, Ariza and the Caribbean Credit Cooperation.

The first ATM in the ‘virgin parish’ became operational on May 28 following a blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony by Father Carl Haynes of the Roman Catholic Church and former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Meryl Forsythe.

Also in attendance were community leaders in St. David, government officials, Ariza staff and members, several persons associated with the credit union movement and well-wishers.

Chief Executive Officer of Ariza, Lucia Livingston-Andall, who is also a member of the St. David community, told the gathering that the introduction of the new ATM was more than just another service being provided.

She said that in actuality it is the continuation of a dream “to make a difference and build the community we are part of,” adding that, “while we recognise the need to do daily transactions; we must not forget the credit union concept of thrift saving and wise investments.”

President of Ariza, Javan Williams expressed how important it was for Ariza to make ATM services available to members in their own backyard, noting that this new service allows members and the community alike, to save on transportation costs and time.

The brainchild of the Connex brand and representative of Grenada Co-operative Bank, Floyd Dowden who is the Executive Manager of Operations and Administration at GCBL, made brief remarks in which he congratulated Ariza on this milestone achievement.

“The new ATM at Petite Esperance came from the common goal between Ariza and Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited of surpassing customers’ expectations through its Connex network”, he said.

“Following its brand promise of financial freedom, Ariza continues to implement initiatives that simplify and enhance the lives of its members”, he added.

Representing Parliamentary Representative for the St. David’s constituency, Oliver Joseph at the ceremony was his personal assistant Brian Mc Sween, who noted that “the new ATM in St. David is a testimony of Ariza’s commitment to meeting you where you are and providing financial freedom.”

The Ariza/Connex ATM is the first of its kind to be launched by a financial institution in St. David.