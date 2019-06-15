6th Road Fatality for the Year

A St. John family was plunged into mourning on the weekend as Grenada recorded its 6th road fatality for 2019.

Dead is 30-year-old Mt. Granby resident, Teddy Fleming, who died after the motor bike he was riding along the Lance-Aux-Epines main road collided with a black van last week Saturday just after 1.00 p.m.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Desmond Richards, who was part of the police investigating team visiting the scene of the accident, Fleming was heading in the direction of the Sugar Mill round-a-bout from inside Lance Aux Epines when the collision occurred.

ASP Richards said Fleming was pronounced dead by the medical practitioner who was called to the scene of the accident.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the impact of the collision knocked Fleming of his motor bike and into the path of an incoming motor car, which a source said ran him over before coming to a complete stop.

“He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident,” a well-placed source said.

Fleming’s body has been entrusted to the Otway Bailey Funeral Home with funeral arrangements pending.