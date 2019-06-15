Attorney Ferguson commends incoming CCJ Judge

Attorney-at-Law Ruggles Ferguson has commended the work of Trinidadian Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Peter Jamadar, who was selected by the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC) to replace Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, David Hayton, who will retire in July after spending 14 years with the court.

“He is an excellent writer and has a great mind. He has a very impressive history as a judge (and is) particularly strong in administrative law, judicial review and constitutional matters (and) his judgments have been looked upon very favourably by the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council and there are several cases where his judgments have been cited by the Privy Council,” said Attorney Ferguson in an exclusive interview with THE NEW TODAY.

Justice Jamadar currently serves as a Judge of the Trinidad and Tobago Court of Appeal, a position he held since 2008. Prior to his appointment, he worked in private practice until he was appointed a Judge of the High Court of Trinidad & Tobago.

CCJ President and Chairman of the RJLSC, Justice Adrian Saunders is quoted as saying that the incoming judge “has developed a well-earned reputation throughout the Caribbean and the Commonwealth for his well-reasoned judgments and his outstanding work as a judicial educator.”

According to Justice Saunders, Jamadar’s exemplary leadership of the Judicial Education Institute of Trinidad and Tobago (JEITT) “has contributed significantly to the success of that body, which has recently developed and rolled out a Gender Protocol for the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago.

“Justice Jamadar will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to our Bench”, he remarked.

According to information obtained from the CCJ’s website, the RJLSC advertised for the position of Judge in 2018 and received 18 submissions from applicants in the region and from Africa, Australia, Europe and North America.

In September 2018, eight (8) applicants were interviewed, subjected to background investigations and a rigorous selection process by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC).

From that process, the commission selected Barbadian Justice Andrew Burgess, who was sworn in recently, and Justice Jamadar who will be sworn in on a date to be announced replacing the outgoing judge.

Judge Hayton, a national of the United Kingdom (UK), is one of the founding judges of the CCJ, appointed shortly after the inauguration of the court in April 2005.

He is the only UK national on the court and is considered as one of the lead experts and authors in the area of law called the law of trusts.

Approximately two (2) weeks ago, the CCJ held a special sitting in honour of Justice Hayton, who is quoted as saying at the event that it was “an absolute honour, a privilege and a delight working in the CCJ these last 14 years.”

“It is, of course, a very privileged position to be on the CCJ Bench to serve Caribbean peoples, whether pursuant to the Court’s central Original Jurisdiction role, to flesh out and to police the skeleton structure of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. Also, pursuant to the Court’s extensive role in the Appellate Jurisdiction, to develop the domestic laws of CARICOM member states as most appropriate to the circumstances of those States”, he said.

“Both Jurisdictions should contribute to developing the wealth and happiness of Caribbean peoples under the rule of law promoted in the constitutions of CARICOM States,” the outgoing judge added.

Judge Hayton delivered his final judgment last week Wednesday via a video conference sitting of the Court in the matter brought against the Government of Trinidad & Tobago by Grenadian national David Bain, who was being represented by Attorney Ferguson.

“I think it would be a loss for the court because he is one of the very experienced judges…but in life, after a certain age you move on and others take up the baton so, in a sense, there is a great feat of history here because this was his final sitting of the court and this was the final judgment that he read to end his 14-year tenure on the court,” Attorney Ferguson said.