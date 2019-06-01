Sir Royston lands another major award

Sir Royston Hopkin, Chairman and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Caribbean Hotel and Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) in Miami.

Each year CHRIS bestows a Lifetime Achievement Award on an individual who has made significant contribution to the hospitality industry over his/her lifetime.

This year the award was given to Sir Royston who said in his thank you speech that he was honoured to receive this award since he has dedicated his life to Tourism.

Sir Royston and the Spice Island Beach Resort have raised the bar in the Tourism Industry to a level that has earned recognition locally, regionally and internationally.









Attending the summit on behalf of Grenada was Chief Executive Officer, Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC), Ronald Theodore who said that there is currently a great level of interest in investment for tourism developments in the tri-island state.

With over 400 attendees at CHRIS representing development interests from all major brands/chains, investment houses, commercial and private equity firms, and of course destinations throughout the region, it was a good time to be at the Caribbean’s most noteworthy hotel investment conference.

Commenting on the Award, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen, highlighted the high percentage of Grenadians on island who own and operate hotels.

She was elated that Sir Royston, a well-known and respected leader, in the Caribbean tourism industry, was recognised at this stellar event.

The female Minister congratulated Sir Royston on being the recipient of this 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Government of Grenada is desirous of advancing and seeking investments in Tourism and this important recognition helps elevate the profile and media exposure of the destination.