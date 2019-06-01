Sheldon Douglas charged for issuing “bounce” cheque

Controversial soca artiste, Sheldon Douglas has been charged by local police for “writing a cheque with insufficient funds” to a travel agency in connection with a failed show that he was promoting for Moonlight City on May 4.

The charge came weeks after a failed effort by Douglas to host a show with Reggae Sensation, Mikey Spice that created quite a stir among patrons and fans who waited for hours at Moonlight City in La Poterie, St. Andrew to their disappointment.

Douglas, who is currently out on bail, told a popular social media outfit that he chose to not allow a cheque for $9600.00 to be cashed because the travel agency did not carry through on an arrangement made with him.

According to the promoter, the $9600 was for payment in cheque, together with a cash payment of $3700 for airline tickets for the reggae act.

He said that the police came to his home to take him into custody based on a complaint about a “bounced” cheque.

“…My queen told me police outside for me. They said they have a report of a bounce cheque”, he remarked.

Douglas is insisting that the Travel Agent did not tell the truth to her boss about the transaction and as a result the police were called into the matter.

The Soca singer/promoter was charged early last week and released on bail.

Sheldon Douglas is expected to appear in court on June 25, 2019 to answer the charges slapped on him.

In relation to the no-show of his main act for the May 4th reggae show at Moonlight City, Douglas indicated that a free show from the same artiste Mikey Spice will be held on October 5 for the disappointed fans.

Over the years, Sheldon Douglas has emerged as one of the main acts on the national political platform of the ruling New National Party (NNP) during election campaigns on the island.