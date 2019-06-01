More dollars for airport workers

Workers at the state-controlled Grenada Airports Authority (GAA) are to benefit financially from a Collective Agreement signed on their behalf between Management and their bargaining unit, the Grenada Technical and Allied Workers Union (GTAWU).

The agreement, signed last Wednesday at the Ministry of Labour Conference Room at the Ministerial Complex, covers the period 2017 to 2020 and sees employees receiving payment for impeccable attendance on the job.

It was jointly signed by head of the Board of Directors for GAA, Anya Chow Chung and President General of the union, Senator Andre Lewis.

In brief remarks at the ceremony, the female Airport Authority boss described the attendance incentive as one that will see workers get a bonus at the beginning of January each year for their performance.

She said: “On January of each year, employees are paid an incentive bonus based on their attendance record. So where you have a 100% attendance, you get a week’s pay as an incentive bonus. One day absent, you would get six days, and it scale as it goes down – so two days absent, you get five days and so on and so forth. I think that is something that really speaks towards engendering productivity and efficiency in the work place”.









Under the agreement signed, Chow Chung said that the working hours for employees at the airport have been reduced by half-an-hour moving from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. to 8:00-4:00 p.m.

“It is really a good day. We are here to sign off on industrial agreement for the period 2017/2020. I think all decisions were made in the best interest of the employees of the Grenada Airports Authority, and so I offer my appreciation to all those who gave of their time and efforts in the negotiation process and my congratulations and thanks to all parties concerned,” she remarked.

Sen. Lewis attributed the success of the signed agreement to the respect shown to the other side by GAA.

“We all know certainly from the union side and the authority side, we are able to come to this final mutual agreement, but obviously there were challenges along the road, and challenges once handled in a mature way by people and organisations that are well meaning, must result in the betterment of all the organisations concerned.

“This collective agreement with the changes and amendments that are being made, apart from salary, the salary is important – it’s a clear reflection of the mindset of the two partners because we see the Airport Authority as a partner.

“…We are representing the interest of the workers, but if the airport does not perform well, we would not be in a position to get this sort of increases that we have been able to secure. So, we want to again express our heartfelt thanks to the airport and please convey to the board our deepest appreciation. Yes, we know that there were some turbulence at sometime but we have been able to ride the boat.

Over the years, TAWU has emerged as the most dominant union among white collar workers on the island.