Imanis graduate from SGU with Bachelor’s Degrees

Plaques of congratulations were handed out to 11 Imani sponsored graduates from the St. George’s University by the Ministry of Youth, as they were recognised for their successful attainment of Bachelor’s Degrees in various programmes.

The group, which consisted of mainly females, gathered at the Ministerial Complex Conference Room last Tuesday to be officially acknowledged by Minister within the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture & the Arts, with responsibility for Youth Development, Kate Lewis.

Five of the 11 received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, two in Biology, two in Information Technology, one in International Business and Tourism Hospitality Management, and one in Management.

Two of the graduates relayed their journey up to the point of graduation and gave thanks to the Imani Programme for the assistance.

Holder of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Lindy Jackasal, said the Imani Programme has made her dream come true as Nursing has always been a career goal.

“Growing up, I had four areas in my life which I wanted to accomplish. I wanted to be a Nurse, a Gynecologist, a Teacher and if that doesn’t work out an Air Hostess. In 2015, when I was still enrolled in the Imani Programme…I got placed as an Assistant Teacher at St. Joseph’s Convent Grenville, which is my alma mater and the experience that I had there was really amazing. After my one year of being at St. Joseph’s Convent Grenville, I heard that St. George’s University was taking (persons to do) nursing, so without a doubt, I signed up…and I got accepted.

“… I want to encourage other persons in the Imani Programme who (are) wishing to further their studies…nothing comes easy and in my story … the Imani Programme helped me, helped to finance my studies at SGU…I put in the work. So, persons who have the dreams out there, don’t let that dream just be inside you, act on that dream.

“I am now a nurse and I am very happy and I am excited to work under the Ministry of Health, and to give back to my country because my country gave a lot to me and I really appreciate that a lot.









Tarah Nicholas, who is now the holder of a Bachelor Degree in Management, said she owes it all to the Imani Programme.

“It was two months after the 2013 general election when the NNP government introduced the new Imani Programme. I was placed at the Rex Resort – after a year and a half at the Rex resort I decided it was time to seek information in applying for a Bachelor’s Programme.

“I gathered the information and took the necessary steps to get there. Luckily I was selected and thank God the little funds I saved while on job training assisted me to cover only half of the tuition for the semester, not knowing where the other will come from.

“Prior to the commencement of my bachelor programme I wrote a resignation letter to the Imani explaining my decision. I was later contacted and a meeting was held, informing me that I will not be removed from the programme and they will continue to provide the stipend, since I indicated that I was going to pursue my studies.

“… With that being said, I was able to pay out the outstanding balance of my tuition. On completing my first semester at SGU, I applied for the government scholarship, was not lucky on first attempt, but tried a second time and I was luckily awarded a full time scholarship to the St. George’s University.

“I take the opportunity to thank the Government of Grenada and the Imani Programme for assisting me tremendously throughout the four years of studies at SGU and for making this dream goal a reality; without your help this would not have been possible.

Minister in the Ministry of Youth with responsibility for Youth Development, Kate Lewis, who is also a graduate herself, with a Master’s in International Business from St. George’s University, said this is testament that the Imani Programme works for the benefit of young people.

The minister said: “ I am happy, our investment in the young people of this country is a worthwhile investment and the Government of Grenada will continue to invest in the future of our young people because we believe that no investment is ever too much, because the young people of our country, they are the future. And we have to ensure that they are properly equipped to take up the job opportunities that are out there waiting for them.

“…I am happy that the Imani Programme continues to speak volumes in the lives of our young people. It’s a wonderful opportunity, the programme is dynamic and I want to encourage those of you, as part of the programme as trainees, you have to seek out the opportunities, you have to help elevate yourselves”, she remarked.

A release from the Ministry of Youth indicated that a total of 18 persons are currently enrolled at SGU with others to get an opportunity in 2020, 16 in 2021, and 17 in 2022.