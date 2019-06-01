Attorney Hood points fingers at Keith Mitchell-led government

Former Attorney-General Cajeton Hood has said that a major part of the overall sum of the national debt has to do with the acquisition of lands from Grenadians by the Government of Grenada and not paying compensation.

Hood, who served as principal legal adviser to the Keith Mitchell Government during the period 2013 – 2017, made this statement during last weekend’s, ‘Sunday with George Grant’ programme.

According to the attorney, he was forced to put out a letter last week in response to statements made by Prime Minister Mitchell at a meeting with staffers at the Ministry of Legal Affairs, in which he claimed that newly appointed Attorney-General, Guyana-born Darshan Ramdhani will give “far superior” legal advice than those who recently occupied the top positions.

Less than a week later, the much-talked about Ramdhani suffered a loss on behalf of the State in a case involving GRENLEC.

PM Mitchell’s onslaught was seen as a direct attack on both Hood and former Solicitor-General, Dwight Horsford who is now serving as Attorney-General in the British dependency of Anguilla.

According to Hood, he was duty bound to respond and “immediately reacted taking exception not only on behalf of myself personally but (also) on behalf of a number of lawyers who I would have worked with in the Ministry of Legal Affairs, who would have worked very hard (and) who gave a lot of their private time to advance the work of this nation…who gave committed service.”

He pointed out that he was surprised at the statement made by PM Mitchell that if competent legal advice was given the government would not have had to pay the large sums as awarded by the court in judgement debts.

He said: “When the issue of the debt and the part of the debt based on judgments came up and I read the comments of the Prime Minister, I was taken aback (because) I could not believe what was being said. The mere fact that one would speak in public and try to blame lawyers in Legal Affairs for the Government of Grenada being in several millions of dollars in debt based on court awarded sums, it is ludicrous”.

One of the major debts is believed to be in excess of EC$20 million to the construction firm known as Dipcon arising from the breach of contract by Works Minister Gregory Bowen within days of the New National Party (NNP) forming the government after the 1995 general elections.

Attorney Hood spoke of having to engage with female Queen’s Counsel Celia Clyne-Edwards regarding a debt for one of the islands that the government acquired and had given to an investor for development without compensating the original owners.

He recalled raising the issue of the debts arising from court decisions with former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Timothy Antoine who is now serving as Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).









“…We came up with a breakdown of all of these payments that are outstanding to citizens and in his (Antoine) mind, it would have been a good thing to pay these people off because monies would be going back into the economy. That was his (Antoine’s) idea.” he said.

“….Furthermore, the debts are acquiring about a 6% interest, so as we discussed it made good sense to take a loan at a lower interest and pay-off the debt and with the assistance of my staff we wrote every single lawyer who on behalf of their clients were owed debts by the Government of Grenada,” he added.

In August last year, the Richard Duncan-led Fiscal Responsibility Oversight Committee (FROC) put the national debt in the region of EC$2.4 billion.

The 2019 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure indicated under the section Public Debt that government owes judgment claims of $57.3 million as of 2018.

The Mitchell-led government announced in the budget that it will begin making payments on the judgment claims at the end of February.

However, THE NEW TOADY has not been able to ascertain how much of the monies have actually been paid out to these debtors.

Attorney Hood said, while serving as Attorney General he engaged several attorneys who had debts owing to their clients by the Government of Grenada.

“I tried asking them if they would forgive some of the interests on the debt…I, with the assistance of my officers, we wrote every single lawyer, who on behalf of their client was owed debt by the Government of Grenada.

So what more could we have done?

According to Hood, he has been left with no choice since the utterances of PM Mitchell to defend his integrity and the integrity of “the other persons who worked with me in the Ministry of Legal Affairs (and) that’s the basis on which I responded”.

“It was not an attack on anybody but an attempt to defend myself”, he remarked.

Attorney Hood, who sought to maintain lawyer/client confidentiality in serving as the principal legal advisor to government, “if the Prime Minister took issue with any judgment of the court while I was Attorney General, he needs to say so and if he allow me, I can tell the nation what advice was given from the Ministry of Legal Affairs on those matters.”

Both Hood and Prime Minister Mitchell are from the St. George North-west constituency.

The attorney said that Dr. Mitchell approached him on three occasions after the 2013 general elections to accept the post of Chief Legal Advisor to the Cabinet of Ministers.