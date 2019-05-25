Sod-turning for Beausejour low-income project

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Mitchell has welcomed the start of work on a low income housing project in Beausejour, which will see the construction of more than 100 units.

Dr. Mitchell who is also the Parliamentary Representative for the area, said housing is a critical need, with more and more persons seeking the security of their own home.

He was speaking at a sod-turning ceremony held to officially start the project to be facilitated by funds from the Government of China.

He said, “As people move forward economically, they want to have their own place. A lot of young persons too are seeking housing. This social need is extremely strong and when completed, this housing project will satisfy an enormous need.”

The current administration has long recognised access to housing as a basic human right and has committed to improving access to proper housing for low and middle-income families as a means of positively impacting the country’s socio-economic development.









The housing project is particularly dear to the heart of the Prime Minister because it is being constructed in the area of his birth.

Recalling fond memories of his youthful days in the village, Dr. Mitchell told those gathered, “I grew up right in this community in Beausejour and therefore, I am extremely happy to witness this important launch. As the Parliamentary Representative, it also brings me great joy because I understand the importance of housing in the community.”

The Prime Minister also spoke of other planned initiatives including another housing project and a vendor’s market, which would bring increased vibrancy to the area.

Speaking generally about the level of activity taking place around the country, Dr. Mitchell said, “Government is working; it is understanding the needs of the people and the country. We are going to be taking steps to further develop this area and the country as a whole. We are seeing economic expansion in a general sense and the country is moving forward.”

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the Government and people of China for the support provided for this and other housing projects across the country.

Three low- income housing projects were completed in the first phase and five more, including Beausejour are being constructed in the second phase of the project.

Other speakers at Wednesday’s sod turning ceremony included Minister for Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, Delma Thomas and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Grenada, Dr. Zhao Yongchen.