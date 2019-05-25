Rescued Venezuelan disappear in G’da

Grenada Police are currently in search of a Venezuelan who was warded at the St. George’s General Hospital after being rescued at sea last week, after the pirogue he and 19 others were travelling on sank while travelling to neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago.

The 24-year-old, who according to police has been identified as Alberto Abrero, was travelling from Margarita to Trinidad to purchase goods to return home.

It is understood that the small boat that they were travelling in overturned and sank, leaving him fighting to stay afloat in the sea off Chaguramas, when he was found by someone and brought to Grenada, at the Port Louis Marina.

Abrero was later taken to the General Hospital for treatment and on Sunday, he left the institution without being discharged and checks to locate him have been futile.

Abrero was rescued in Trinidad waters by a US businessman and taken to Grenada last week Thursday after he was found drifting at sea.









On his Facebook page, Robert Richards, the businessman who lives in the US Virgin Islands and is originally from Pennsylvania, said he and his crew found Abrero.

He posted on his Facebook page accompanied with photographs: “We found this young man 30 miles offshore of Trinidad in some sporty sea conditions fighting for his life, he had been in the water for 19 hours, while we were bringing our new boats back. He was on a boat that sunk the night before with 20 other people on board, so far no other survivors, they were on their way to Trinidad to buy food because (their) home of Isla De Margarita, a Venezuela island has limited food that’s very expensive, it’s a very sad thing going on there. GOD bless the lost ones!”

This is the second boat that recently got into difficulties resulting in deaths with Venezuelans attempting to come to TT.

In April, 11 of 34 people, mostly women, were rescued after the boat they were on sank.

The ten metre long pirogue overturned and sank near Patos Island, near the Dragon’s Mouth on April 23.

It was reported that 25 named people and nine unnamed people boarded a pirogue B/P JHONNALY JOSE at Las Salinas in Güiria. On the voyage the overloaded boat experienced engine failure and sank.”