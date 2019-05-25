Molinere Woman Fined $25,000 for Spreading Sex Video

A 23-year old St George’s woman must pay a fine of $25, 000.00 after she pleaded guilty on the advice of her attorney, Francis Paul, in the St. George’s No. 1 Magistrate’s Court for Violation of Privacy.

The accused, Shadel Gill from the north-west village of Molinere was charged under the Electronic Crimes Act, after sharing a pornographic video of another woman, in which images of her intimate parts were visible.

If the unemployed Gill, who is also a mother of two, fails to pay the hefty fine within nine months, she will be sent to the Richmond Hill prison to serve two years jail time.

The charge was laid by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) in January after a video of the other woman, performing intimate acts on herself, was shared on social media.

In the video, which was widely shared on WhatsApp last December, a man is seen looking on as the teenage girl pleasured herself.

Gill was linked to the leaked video which began circulating on December 27.

During the court hearing, the State provided evidence to show that Gill had sent the video to one person, the aunt of the teenager, who had been in contact with her for some time.









The video was recorded from a video chat between the father of one of Gill’s children and a sixteen year old girl, who was in the United States on vacation at the time.

The maximum fine for this offense is EC$250,000.

After her arrest in January, Gill was suspended from her job with the Police Force as a Secretary in the South St George Traffic Department.

According to information made available to this newspaper, shortly before her arrest the young mother had told an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) about the video she had found on the phone of her boyfriend at the time.

She was allegedly informed by the ASP that, “if your intentions were not malicious, then you have nothing to worry about” and she was warned not to send the video to anyone else.

Gill explained that it was not her intention to broadcast the video, as happened but only to provide it to a concerned relative of the teenager.

She maintained that she did not send it to anyone else, however, the court considered her the “main distributor” and Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill told her that if she had not sent it to the girl’s aunt it would not have entered public domain on social media.

Under the Electronic Crimes Act (Violation of Privacy), a person who, knowingly or without lawful excuse or justification, captures, publishes or transmits the image of a private area of a person without his or her consent, under circumstances violating the privacy of that person, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $250, 000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years or to both.

Another person, Yuber Phillip, was also fined for this crime last year. Phillip pleaded guilty after he shared nude images of his partner. It is not immediately clear if he paid the fine or opted to serve an eighteen month jail sentence, in default.