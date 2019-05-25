GTA reports impressive performance in tourism

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has recorded positive growth during the first quarter of 2019 in all categories of visitors – cruise passengers, stay-over visitors and those on yachts when compared with the same period in 2018.

According to Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Patricia Maher, the numbers continue to grow in all categories of visitor arrivals with 58,158 visitors staying at hotels in the quarter under review.









Speaking to reporters at a press conference held at the Public Workers Union (PWU) Building last Thursday, Maher said that there was positive growth of 1.65% in the cruise passenger business with 220,832 cruise passengers coming to the island in the first four months of the year.

She also pointed to a 3.66% increase in the yachting sector with 12, 487 visitors recorded at the different Marinas across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

“We really saw a tremendous growth in April. So, in total our stayover arrivals continue to be strong. We actually had a 5.57% increase in our stayover arrivals over 2018, the same time last year with 58,158 visitors staying in our hotels. This growth that I am talking about is on top of the double digit growth that we had last year for the destination overall.

“So, we’re really pleased with this positive trend for the destination, for the overall visitor arrival in all three categories and it’s a very good sign for Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean in 2019.