Ferguson elected to head Grenada Chess Federation

Attorney-at-law Ruggles Ferguson has been elected as the first President of the newly installed Managing Council of the Grenada Chess Federation (GCF) for the next two (2) years.

The election of the body took place at a specially convened meeting on May 16 at the Grenada Olympic House.

Apart from Ferguson, others elected into office were Engineer Carlyle Glean Jr. as Vice President, Kinna Marrast-Victor (General Secretary), Raheem Smith (Assistant General Secretary), Jarelle Amade (Treasurer), Terrance Smith (Assistant Treasurer), Nicole Gellineau (Public Relations Officer) and Terrance Slocombe (Assistant PRO).

The election follows the launch of the Federation on February 28 during the visit to Grenada of Grandmaster Nigel Short MBE, the most celebrated Chess player in the United Kingdom, once ranked No.3 in the world.

An interim committee had been leading the work of the Federation following the launch.

The May 16 meeting also approved and adopted a Constitution for GCF which will be seeking registration as a Not-for-Profit company, with all it funds to be used in the promotion and development of Chess throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

President of the Jamaica Chess Federation, Ian Wilkinson QC, who addressed the meeting via telephone, congratulated the GCF on its initiative and urged that much focus be given to the development of chess in schools as was done in Jamaica.

Wilkinson, who is an honorary Vice-President of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) and the author of two books on Chess, noted that in the past ten (10) years over 50,000 new players have emerged in Jamaica, as Chess has become the fastest growing sport there.

The objectives of the GCF, as outlined in its new constitution, include protecting and advancing the interest of chess in Grenada and promoting the sport in schools and communities.

Four (4) committees have been established to facilitate the work of the Federation – Tournaments, Marketing and Public Relations, Chess in Schools and Communities and Fund-raising.

Nicole Gellineau, in her capacity as PRO, heads the Marketing and Public Relations Committee, while Kwabena Amen and Jessie Greene were identified to lead the work for Chess in Schools and Communities and the Tournament committees.

According to a Federation release, someone will soon be identified to head the Fund-raising Committee.

High on the agenda of the newly launched Federation is seeking affiliation with the Grenada Olympic Committee and the World Chess Federation.