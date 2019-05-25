Carpenter Arrested for Westerhall Killing

A 62-year-old Carpenter from Westerhall in St. David was on Monday remanded to the Richmond Hill Prison in connection with last week Thursday night’s chopping death of 27-year old Construction Worker, Sheldon Mapson of the same village.

The suspect, James Lewis was apprehended by police hours after the incident in which Mapson was chopped to death.

Lewis, who is facing a charge of Non-Capital Murder, was taken to the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he appeared unrepresented, before Magistrate Nevlyn John.

The female magistrate read out the charge to him but he was not required to enter a plea for the indictable offence.

Information reaching THE NEW TODAY is that some days before the fatal chopping, both the deceased and the murder-accused had a misunderstanding over a fire that the defendant lit, which was extinguished by Lewis.

However, it is understood that on the night of the incident both men had a fall out at a popular village shop, during which Mapson reportedly slapped the elderly man in his face several times.

A well-placed source told this newspaper that the deceased who was drunk left the shop and went home to boast to persons that he had slapped up Lewis.

According to some eyewitnesses, the murder suspect was later seen on the night with two (2) cutlasses in his hand and was heard saying that he was waiting to chop up Mapson.

The deceased was reportedly found by his sister lying on the ground in the vicinity of his home with multiple chop wounds to his body.

Mapson was taken to the General Hospital in St. George’s, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A resident of the village expressed shock at the murder since both Lewis and Mapson were virtually living in separate houses in the same yard in the area.

The incident reportedly occurred at a place called Stone Road in Westerhall about 8:50 p.m last week Thursday night.

The murder suspect used his hands in an attempt to shield his identity from media workers who attempted to capture his photograph and video footage as he was being escorted by police to and from the court room.

Lewis would be put through a Preliminary Inquiry at the Magistrate level before the matter is sent before a high court judge and jury for a trial where he would face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted of the offence.

The murder accused was remanded to the Richmond Hill prison until June 7 when he is due to make his next appearance before the St. David’s Magistrate’s Court.

The murder of Mapson brings the homicide toll to seven so far for the year in the country.