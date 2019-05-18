Grenada to Debut Culinary Team at Taste of the Caribbean Competition

Amidst cheers in a room filled with budding chefs and bartenders, the Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association (GHTA) announced the team of culinary experts selected to represent the three-island nation of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique at the prestigious ‘Taste of the Caribbean’ competition from June 21-25, 2019 in Miami.

“This is a proud moment for all the members of the GHTA and the island of Grenada,” commented Jerry Rappaport, GHTA president.

“The team is thrilled to be representing the destination on the international stage and is eager to show the world the depth of talent here on the island”, he said.

Sponsored by GHTA, Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and other private sector entities, the delegation, led by team manager, Chef Belinda Bishop will join 11 other Caribbean teams in various competitions and will also showcase innovative cuisine inspired by the destination’s rich culinary traditions during the Caribbean 305 cooking showcase on June 22, which is open to the public.

Members of the six-member delegation include senior chefs Josh D. Buckmire of Silversands Grenada and Kellon Maximay, Sandals Grenada; bartender Antonio J. Bayne, Mount Cinnamon; Pastry Chef, Nelcia Joseph-Mapson, Silversands Grenada and junior chefs Samesha Dominique and Shemar Clarke, T.A. Marryshow Community College.

“Pure Grenada is known as the Spice of the Caribbean, and it’s our goal to highlight and bring awareness to the amazing culinary offerings and the tremendous creativity in the world of gastronomy available on the island,” noted GTA CEO, Patricia Maher.









“It’s been 11 years since a team from Grenada last competed in the competition and we are delighted to once again be part of this stellar event”, she said.

From now until June 12, Chef Belinda will work with the team on a strict schedule that will include practice dinners and culinary showcases as they prepare for the ‘Taste of the Caribbean’ competition.

Chef Belinda Bishop is highly respected within the industry, having cooked for celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and former US President Bill Clinton, in her role as Chef de partie at the iconic five star Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Since relocating to Grenada, she has been an advocate for sustainable culinary practices, and spearheads Grenada’s annual food and beverage festival – Flavours of Grenada to be held May 20-27, 2019.

Since 1993, ‘Taste of the Caribbean’ has been the Caribbean’s leading culinary competition.

Held annually under the auspices of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (GHTA), the four-day event showcases the best chefs and bartenders from around the region.

Aptly described as an avenue ‘to provide education and inspiration through tastings and demonstrations,’ Taste of the Caribbean also offers participants an opportunity to receive expert advice from culinary connoisseurs, all on hand to help build the region’s food and beverage industry.