Ossie trial starts next Tuesday

Known as one of the most feared and notorious gangsters on the island, repeat offender Aldin “Ossie” Phillip is to stand trial next week Tuesday at the High Court for the offence of Robbery with Violence.

The date was set when Phillip appeared Monday before Guyanese-born High Court Judge, Madam Justice Paula Gilford at the No. 1 High Court on St. John’s Street.

Police Prosecutors believe that “Ossie” along with four (4) other men, all from St. George’s, ranging between ages of 18 and 40 were responsible for a spate of robberies on the island, most of which occurred between November 2015 and January 1, 2016.

Two (2) of the accused – Donnel Bonaparte and Isa Charles – have since pleaded guilty to the offence before Justice Gilford, who gave them a penalty of 15 years each at the Richmond Hill Prison.

Sources close to Ossie told THE NEW TODAY, that the notorious gangster has since described the sentence handed down to the co-accused men as being “unfair” and does not wish for his trial to take place before Justice Gilford, who is known to hand down stiff sentences to persons convicted of crimes.









This newspaper understands that the State intends to call eight (8) witnesses to give evidence on behalf of the Prosecution team which is being led by Senior Crown Counsel, Howard Pinnock who is attached to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).’

One of the charges against “Ossie” relates to the stealing of approximately EC$16, 000.00 with the use of a firearm from a St. George’s businessman, who at the time operated a sales business from his dwelling house in the Belmont/Jean Anglais area.

Ossie, who is believed to be the mastermind behind a string of well orchestrated robberies occurring during November 2015 and January 2016, had only been released from prison for just about six (6) months after serving a 10-year jail sentence for attempted murder, burglary, robbery and robbery with violence.

The once feared gangster was smartly dressed in a shiny grey dress suit when he appeared before Justice Gilford on Monday, accompanied by Attorney-at-law, George Prime, who held papers for Attorney-at-Law Anselm Clouden, who was retained to assist him.

The trial was expected to start on Monday but was rescheduled for reasons that were not disclosed by Justice Gilford during the sitting of the court.

If convicted, Ossie faces a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment for the charge of Robbery with Violence.