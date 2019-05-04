Turmoil in Red Cross

All is not well at the Grenada Red Cross.

Well-placed sources told THE NEW TODAY that the former Executive Director, Terry Charles was prevented Tuesday from entering its head office on Upper Lucas Street, St. George’s.

The move against Charles was allegedly initiated by newly elected President of Red Cross, Samantha Dickson, former head of the state-run National Disaster Management Agency (NADma).

According to a long-standing member of the Red Cross, Charles was asked to account for approximately EC$120, 000.00 and had requested time to put his accounting procedures in order.

He said that the outgoing Executive Director who fell sick a few months ago had also signalled his intention to step down from the job effective April 30.

The source stated that when Charles showed up for work on Tuesday he was prevented from entering the building as he was served with a document from a court bailiff.









The longstanding Red Cross member agonised in pain with what is happening within the organisation at the moment and put it down to “a power play”.

When contacted on the issue of his removal from the premises and the $120, 000.00 to be accounted for, Charles said he did not want to speak about it at this point in time.

“I don’t have any comment on this. If I do at some point in time I can speak to you”, he added.

The current Red Cross President was contacted by cellphone on the Charles issue and confirmed that the Executive Director is no longer an employee as part of a restructuring being undertaken by the governing board.

When asked specifically about the $120, 000.00 issue, Dickson said that she preferred to be guided by the Board and the attorneys for Red Cross before offering any comment.

However, she said that a press statement will be prepared to give information to the public on what is happening at the Red Cross in keeping with its mandate to account to all its stakeholders including organisations locally, regionally and internationally.

“As I speak to you right now we are preparing for a Board meeting”, she remarked.