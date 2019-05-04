RELEASE FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS GRENADA SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY

A routine audit of the Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority has shown that the allegations which surfaced late last year that the Authority’s credit card had been misused are false and completely without any basis.

The audit was conducted by the Auditor General’s Department as part of the routine work of this department.









It had been alleged last year in some public media that the Authority’s credit card had been used to purchase airline tickets and pay for accommodations and meals in the UK for a Grenadian national and his wife; all of which had nothing to do with the work of the Authority.

The audit has now shown that this is completely false.

A spokesperson from the Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority labelled the allegations as being mischievous and scandalous at the very least, and called on those media houses to report responsibly and to check their sources.