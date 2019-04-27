Two Deaths Over the Easter Weekend

One man is dead following a tragic boating incident in the Woburn Bay, while another man lost his life by drowning in the parish of St. David on Easter Monday.

A short trip to the beach for a moment of leisure as is customary for many people around Easter, has led to the death of 30-year-old, Requin, St. David resident, Jevon Ferguson, popularly known as Coolie.

THE NEW TODAY understands that on Monday, the deceased and a friend left the village and journeyed to the nearby Marlmount beach to cook and enjoy themselves.

After eating the food that was prepared, Ferguson was missed around 4:00 p.m.on the shoreline and some minutes later a shout was heard coming from the water.

It was noticed that someone, who was later identified as Ferguson, was struggling to stay afloat, and before anyone could get to him, he was submerged by the waves.

Two men rushed to his aid, dived in search of Ferguson and after some minutes pulled the body to the shore.

Meanwhile, one German national died after a tragic boat accident in the vicinity of the Clarke’s Court Bay Marina in the south of the island on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Edwin Roger Fleisher, a 49-year-old Engineer from Germany, who lived on a yacht at the Marina.

It is reported that a speed boat being driven by a fisherman of Petite Martinique, collided with the dinghy that Fleisher was travelling in and knocked him unconscious, leaving him with severe head injuries that claimed his life.

The body was found in his dinghy.

According to a police report, the incident occurred around 12:00 a.m.

Police also announced that they are investigating a vicious chopping incident that left a 30-year-old man hospitalised with several chop wounds about his body.

That incident occurred last Saturday at Paradise, St. Andrew.

A police bulletin from the Community Relations Department Tuesday confirmed a number of other incidences.

It said, “At least thirteen persons were charged for various offenses at the weekend. Several vehicular accidents were recorded including that of a motorcycle, which occurred at Tanteen roundabout.

A number of fixed penalty tickets for various traffic offences were also issued.”