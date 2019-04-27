Grenada Making Significant Leap

Grenada’s cruise passenger arrivals grew from 299,449 passengers in 2017 to 342,826 in 2018, due to larger ships.

If predictions hold, 2019 will be another significant step forward, with 229 calls bringing 382,989 passengers to the Spice Islands.

Both the Celebrity Reflection and MSC Preziosa made maiden calls Dec. 13 – two of six maiden calls this season. Other maiden calls came from the Viking Sun, MSC Magnifica, AIDA Perla, and Oceania’s Sirena.

Environmental sustainability is foremost in Grenada’s tourism goals, said Nikoyan Roberts, manager of nautical development at the Grenada Tourism Authority.

“As a result of a strong focus on being climate smart and protecting our environment, Grenada’s aim is to qualify for Global Sustainable Tourism Council Certification and Travelife,” she said.









If chosen, the island would be the first such designee in the southern Caribbean.

The island has added signage at the St. George’s Cruise Terminal in late February highlighting tourist attractions and nearby nature and historical sites, including spice and chocolate plantation tours, and traditional markets.

Of the island’s 15 waterfalls, the Annandale and Concord are most accessible, Roberts said.

The tourism authority also launched a video highlighting shopping opportunities: arts and crafts, glass products, unique clothing, spices and batik fabrics.

The video was broadcast locally, regionally, and internationally, including at the cruise terminal. It’s an effort to further drive the island’s Pure Grenada brand.