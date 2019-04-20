Imani Scholarship Programme

Minister in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and the Arts, Kate Lewis has been giving details about a scholarship programme available to persons under the Imani Programme.

Minister Lewis told reporters at the weekly post-Cabinet press briefing that approximately 100 students are already benefitting from the programme initiative.









She said that 10 trainees under the programme will be graduating in May and June with Bachelor’s degrees and Associates degrees from the T.A. Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) and St. George’s University (SGU) .

“…Over 10 persons will be graduating with their Bachelor’s Degree from St. George’s University in the areas of Nursing, Biology, Business Management, IT and Accounting. We will have over 15 persons graduating from TAMCC in areas of Pharmacy, Social Work, Business Studies, Culinary Arts and Building Technology,” she added.

The minister stated that a stipend is given to the students by government to cover transport, food, study resources and daily expenses.