Real Value launches “Change for Change”

Real Value IGA Supermarket is taking to heart the famous words of Mahatma Gandhi, “Be the change that you wish to see in the world” and Margaret Mead who said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world”.

As of Monday, April 15th, Real Value IGA Supermarket will be encouraging customers to ‘make a change, with their change’ by taking the opportunity to round up to the nearest dollar at check-out registers. This will allow customers to donate their change to a pre-selected charity of choice each month.

A new charity will be selected monthly and customers will be given the opportunity to recommend charities that are near and dear to their hearts. 100% of all donations will be made on behalf of the customers of Real Value IGA Supermarket.

The first charity selected to benefit from the new initiative is the Grenada Cancer Society. With cancer on the rise worldwide, one is hard-pressed to find someone in Grenada whose family or friends have not been touched by this terrible disease.

The Grenada Cancer Society (GCS) was founded in 1984 by a group of health care workers, business persons and other individuals. In 1999, the Grenada Cancer Society was incorporated and became a registered charity. The organisation’s primary goals are to educate and counsel persons with cancer, provide medical assistance, provide financial assistance to those who are in need of scans, treatments or surgery and to advocate for support groups.

Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer are the leading cancers found in women in Grenada and Prostate Cancer is the leading cancer found in men according to the GCS.









Persons in Grenada are often times diagnosed during late stage of cancer growth due to the limited public awareness of leading causes of cancer, proper preventative measures and typical symptoms or signs for concern with their health.

The Grenada Cancer Society is taking measures to draw awareness through education, where possible through Health Fairs island-wide.

Real Value IGA Supermarket believes in living up to their tag line, “Serving the Community”, and to the fact that everyone can make a difference in the world. It takes less than you might think to touch the life of someone else. One person alone can impact another person’s life; but together many can impact a nation.

The Dalai Lama once said, “Just as ripples spread out when a single pebble is dropped into water, the actions of individuals can have far-reaching effects.”

It is with great honour that Real Value IGA Supermarket launches “Change for Change” on April 15th. We ask you, our valued customers, to believe that change is possible, and that together we can impact the lives of our fellow citizens that are in need.

Join us by telling your cashier to “keep the change by rounding up to the nearest dollar” and you’ll make a change that has far-reaching effects.

(Submitted by Real Value IGA Supermarket)