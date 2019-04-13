DPP to continue gun related case against Vincentian

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has said it would not condone an attempt by Attorney-at-Law Arley Gill, to convince the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court to discontinue a gun-related charge brought against Vincentian national, Ricardo Mc fee.

Mc Fee, who was on the run for two years was finally caught by law enforcement officers on the sister isle of Carriacou in December.

The Vincentian was charged following a daring broad daylight shooting incident in the vicinity of the St. George’s Market Square on Halifax Street back in April 2016, which left one (1) individual nursing a gunshot wound to his body.

The 31-year-old Vincentian national was slapped with one (1) charge of attempted murder, one (1) for possession of a firearm, one (1) for possession of ammunition, and two (2) for the offence of grievous harm.

After McFee was caught, Attorney Gill informed Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill at the St. George’s No 1. Magistrate’s Court that the person who was shot in the incident along with three others but who were not in court no longer wished to proceed with the case against the attempted murder-accused.

The Chief Magistrate ordered that the men – Damian Depradine also known as “Jigger,” Andre “Tug Life” La Touche, Romel Haynes and another individual whose name was given as ‘Paul” – appear before her to make known their position upon the request of Assistant Superintendent of Police Godfrey Victor, who led the Prosecution.

ASP Victor also strongly objected to a bail request for the suspect by Attorney Gill.









When the matter resumed before the Chief Magistrate last week Monday, Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Nelson QC, stepped in to inform the court that his office will be proceeding with its case against the Vincentian national due to the serious nature of the offences.

“We will not in any way condone an attempt to dismiss this matter without it being fully prosecuted,” the DPP told the court.

“This is not a stone throwing incident in a village,” he stated, pointing out that “in the mid-afternoon gun shots went ringing in the middle of town creating fear and a civilian was injured.

“Be that as it may, “the circumstances of the case, is far too great for any complainant to say that they do not wish to continue.

Chief Magistrate Gill informed the men, who were present in Court that they are required to reappear before the court when the matter continues on April 29.

However, Depradine (Jigger) told the court that while he respects and understand the Prosecution’s position, he will “not be giving evidence against no body.

‘I have to stand up for my right and that’s my right. I will not be giving no evidence”, he remarked.

Magistrate Gill once again turned down Attorney Gill’s bail application for the Vincentian national who is due to reappear before her for mention on April 22.