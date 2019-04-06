Grenadian Killed in Brooklyn

A Grenadian was killed early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn in what police in New York are describing as a hit and run accident.
The woman has been identified as Linda Douglas who is a sister of local Attorney-at-law George Prime.
Douglas was struck by a flatbed truck at Nostrand and Flatbush Avenues in Brooklyn while on her way to work.
A shocked George Prime told THE NEW TODAY that he was called and notified about the accident involving his sister who was on her way to work in Manhattan.
He said the details about the accident are still sketchy.
According to the lawyer he was forced to cancel an engagement that he was preparing for after hearing of the fatal accident.
This newspaper understands that Douglas was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler flatbed truck in a hit-and-run around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.
A report said that 67-year old Douglas was attempting to cross Flatbush Avenue and was in the crosswalk.
She was working as a nursing assistant and was just weeks away from retiring from her job at a nursing facility in Harlem at the time of the crash.
Douglas was driven by a van service to the intersection where she was killed while trying to cross the street.
The Grenadian woman who went to live in New York City nearly 50 years ago, was a wife, mother of two grown children, and a grandmother of one.
It appears the truck driver took off northbound on Flatbush Avenue after the accident.