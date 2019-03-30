NDC calls for investigation into treatment of workers

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for an investigation to be launched into businesses mainly in the hospitality industry accused of taking advantage of employees contrary to the Labour Code.

According to the Interim Political Leader of Congress, Joseph Andall, it has been brought to his attention that in addition to the issue of low wages, some business owners “are not observing the Labour Code.”

“I recently saw a memo from a restaurant in the south, in which the workers are being told that if they are absent for one (1) day, they have to produce a sick leave document, when the Labour Code quite clearly states that this should be the case after two (2) days of absenteeism”, said Andall in an interview with THE NEW TODAY newspaper.

The NDC leader spoke of a situation where “workers are also being threatened with dismissal if they miss a day of work (and that) if for example; they (workers) miss a day’s work (that) it is up to the boss to decide whether they accept their excuse or medical certificate”.

“We know that several businesses again, contrary to the laws of the land…are refusing to allow their workers to become unionised,” he said, while expressing concern that “there are people who profess to be champions of the working class (and) are part of the government, who are quite silent” on this issue.

Andall stated that these persons who are walking the corridors of power under the current administration “must be silent (on these issues) because there is a total fear of (Prime Minister) Dr. (Keith) Mitchell and the fact that people are slowly but surely beginning to disentangle themselves from Dr. Mitchell”.

The NDC interim leader said that the situation is so bad for some workers in the country that he has to compare the treatment being meted out to them as being “akin to modern day slavery,” and called on the “Ministry of Labour to conduct an audit of businesses that may be engaged in such nefarious practices.”

THE NEW TODAY has seen a copy of a caution letter handed to an employee at a popular restaurant in the south of the island which states that as of March 1, 2019:

“If staff misses a day from work schedule you are entitled to work it back on your day off or you would not be getting paid or deduction would be made from your salary.

“If absent from work on weekends, which includes Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays, you are required to make back your time and you will not be getting paid for the day.

“If you are absent from work before or after your day off you will be terminated.









“Excuses for being absent from work will not be accepted unless a sick leave required or if the boss himself accepts it.”

According to Andall, the NDC will not just sit by and allow dictatorship to take root in the country.

“What we are seeing here is a dictatorship developing in Grenada. The NDC is going to stand with the people, the workers (and) the young people. We are going to be advancing a different alternative because we believe that we have to change course if Grenada is to develop in to a true democracy that is geared at developing our people in a holistic way”, he declared.

THE NEW TODAY contacted the Field Officer of the Bank and General Workers Union (BGWU), Joseph Mitchell, the bargaining body responsible for this class of workers in the south of the island.

Like Andall, Mitchell also expressed concern with the employer/employee relationship that currently exist in the hospitality sector.

Speaking via telephone Monday, the trade unionist said that a major concern is contract employment, which exists in a lot of work places on the island.

“What you would find is that a lot of workers are on short-term contract and as a result, even if they have a right to join a union because of the validity of their contract, it really doesn’t make much sense to them (and) sometimes again, employers use that as a sort of weapon against the employees,” he added.

However, Mitchell noted that “it’s much more than that because the employers use that as a way of not having to pay employees long-term benefits, or from having any long-term commitments.”

“It has a lot more to do with a cost factor,” he remarked.

The BGWU official felt that education at the earliest level will help in creating awareness among workers as to the many benefits of unionism since “a lot of the younger workers now do not seem to be interested in the trade union movement, maybe due to a lack of education and awareness as to the benefits”.

According to Mitchell, trade union education has been a topic on the agenda for quite some time now.

“We have to start more at the school level because you would find more of the older workers interested in trade unionism but the younger ones, a lot of them are not too interested in it…what we try to do in the workplace is to sensitise the workers about the trade union movement and the benefits.

“Generally, workers that are unionised enjoy greater benefits that those who are not unionized…it’s an established fact and it’s not just salaries because salaries is just a part of it but when you are talking about severance payment and early retirement and pension plans…these are long term benefits.