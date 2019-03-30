Kirani James endorses Grenada Invitational 2019

In spite of allegations that the Grenada Invitational falsely used Kirani James’s name to promote the 2018 games, the organisers Tuesday proudly announced the Olympic gold medalist’s inclusion as an Ambassador to the 2019 edition of the Grenada Invitational.

Director of Grenada Invitational Inc, Karline Purcell made the revelation at the post-Cabinet Press Briefing held at the Ministerial Complex in the Botanical Gardens at Tanteen.

Purcell told reporters: “In a statement on Monday, March 25th, Kirani proffered the following, ‘I am happy to announce that I will be a part of the 2019 edition of the Grenada Invitational as an official Ambassador. Even though I am not in competition this year, I consider it an honour to be a part of a project which purpose is towards the development of track and field in Grenada and highlights on a local, regional and international level. It is also an opportunity to showcase Grenada in a way that would benefit us all. I look forward to seeing my fellow colleagues compete and I hope that everyone can come out, support and enjoy their talents”.

As part of his ambassadorial duties, James will be in Grenada to officially welcome the 140 athletes that will be taking part in the April 13 games at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium at Queen’s Park.

The world-famed Grenadian 400 metre runner will arrive in the country on April 8 and will be engaged in a series of activities including the welcoming of the over 140 athletes who compete in the track and field meet, as well as provide expert analysis during the live ESPN broadcast of the Grenada Invitational.

The organizers have been able to mount the games despite bad publicity following complaints of non-payments to athletes and service providers who took part in the first two invitationals which led to the removal of the event from the IAAF 2019 calendar.

Purcell spoke of interventions from the Government of Grenada headed by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell to help them organize the 2019 event.

She said: “I think the government actually has been one of our biggest supporters in terms of technical support and just trying to ensure that it worked with us to ensure that it happens. We have a Local Organising Committee; we have a (government) member on the committee supporting that as well. It has always and will always continue to be very, very supportive of these kinds of events.

“The thing is, it (the Invitational Games) crosses many boundaries in terms of our tourism sector gets affected, in terms of our sports tourism, just having these athletes here, the impact that they have on the students. I think the government is in support of the all-round sort of development that this can have on the nation. They have always been supportive and have continued to support us,” she added.









According to Purcell, the Invitational has been able to attract some of the best athletes in the world since its three years of existence.

The list includes top Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse, and his colleague Aaron Browne, former world Olympics 100 metre gold medallist, Shelly-Ann Pryce-Fraser, Asafa Powell, as well as Antigua’s Miguel Francis, and U.S sprinters Justin Gathlin, Mike Rogers and Isaiah Young.

The organisers are also bringing back Shamier Little of the United States who is regarded as the Number One 110 metre huddler in the world.

Purcell is urging locals to look out for a young athlete from Jamaica name Akeem Bloomfield who is burning up the track at the moment.

“Right now he is a … 20 years old, running sub-20 for 200 and just about sub-10 for the hundred meter”, she said.

The organiser stated that the world’s premier athletes have been impressed with Grenada since the first invitational meet.

She said: “They love it. They love the experience, the warmth of the people, just being here and the crowd – that’s something we underestimate, that boost they get from the crowd. When Kim Collins (of St. Kitts) was here in the first year, both him and his wife, his wife is Jamaican and she said, ‘this is nothing, nothing like even “Champs” in Jamaica’. Just the energy in the stadium, the energy of our stadium, it transcends anything else and that is why they are coming back”.

Purcell said the organizing committee is 95% ready to host the games, as they have been preparing since October.

“We are going all out. This week our PR campaign has gone in triple fold, quadruple fold. We’re on TV which we’ve never done before, social media, we’re in the papers, everywhere my vehicle, if you see it parked outside now, there is an invitational sticker on it as well.

“So, we’re using the busses and we’re going to the schools, which we have done in the past – we have always given free tickets at different schools every time we do the Grenada Invitational. We’ve been meeting weekly since October as a team, so even amidst everything else, you know we were there working. Once we had a date confirmed or a date released to us, we were able to just put things in motion.