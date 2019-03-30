Housing Scheme residents to pay for sewer

Despite continued problems with the sewer system at Grenada’s largest government housing facility, occupiers are being asked to pay for its maintenance.

The announcement of the additional charges was made by NAWASA’s General Manager, Christopher Husbands, at a meeting of residents recently.

Two years ago the Housing Authority of Grenada (HAG), which manages the Mt Gay Housing Development called in NAWASA when the malfunctioning sewer drew public protests.

But the company’s involvement has brought little change to what is being seen as a health hazard.

The foul smell of sewer and constant overflow of the system continues, although NAWASA has engaged a team of Labourers to maintain the system.

Residents received letters Monday informing them that from April they will face the additional sewer charge, which is a third of water consumption charges.









Despite the new charges there are no plans to change the system.

According to Husbands, with residents paying for sewer, NAWASA will now be better able to maintain it.

The state body is using its authority under the National Water and Sewerage Act to charge the residents, however the Mt Gay sewer is not on the company’s sewer lines. It was designed to flow above ground and into the river, once treated.

Since the news broke, residents at the housing development have been expressing concern about whether paying more to NAWASA will make a difference in fixing the problem.

NAWASA officials told this newspaper that what can be expected is a higher quality of waste water being let out, although it will continue

to flow across a public road before getting to the river.

It has been suggested by experts in the field and NAWASA that the entire sewer system which was constructed when Beijing Construction Engineering built the homes, needs to be abandoned for a properly functioning one.

However, building another sewer system is estimated to run into several hundred thousand dollars.