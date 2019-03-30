GRENADIAN WOMAN DIES IN JAMAICA

A 57-year old Grenadian woman who was living in the United States has died in a vehicular accident in Jamaica.
Dead is Paulette Baptiste-Diallo who is originally from Beaulieu in the St. George North-east constituency.
THE NEW TODAY understands that the Grenadian died on March 19 following a vehicular crash in the parish of St. Catherine in Jamaica.
The Spanish Town Police reported that Baptiste-Diallo was a passenger in a Toyota Yaris travelling from Spanish Town when the vehicle swerved and slammed into a parked truck.
The deceased was a transportation security officer living on Legion Street, Brooklyn, New York.
After the accident, Baptiste-Diallo was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A well-placed source in Grenada who knew Baptiste-Diallo said that she was a former student of Anglican High School (AHS) in Tanteen but migrated to the United States soon after leaving school.
“I remember her as a young girl growing up in the village. She used to live right on Beaulieu bridge in that big house that is close to where the mother of Brenda Hood (the former Minister of Tourism) used to live”, said the source.
She said that most of the immediate family members of Baptiste-Diallo are also living in the U.S.
According to the local woman, Baptiste-Diallo is married to a Jamaican and was on a visit there when she died in the road accident.
She said that several family members flew out of the U.S for Jamaica after hearing of the tragic vehicular accident.