Clouden calls for regional approach to illegal fishing

Fishing markets around Grenada are experiencing a shortage of fish as local fishermen complain of poaching in Grenada’s waters, according to attorney-at-law, Anselm Clouden.

Speaking to reporters Monday at a press conference, the outspoken lawyer said that a regional approach is needed to deal with the situation of foreign trawlers taking over the fishing waters of Grenada.

He spoke of local fisher folks complaining that they are seeing a number of unidentified fishing trawlers in Grenada’s waters that is making it difficult for them to do their usual fishing.

“There is a severe shortage of fish. The fishermen have been complaining and they have been identifying certain trawlers that have been fishing in the waters”, he said.

According to Clouden, the locals have been reporting that when they try to approach these trawlers, they often receive a very hostile response, similar to what occurred about two years or three years ago when they complained about piracy allegedly by Venezuelans Pirates when “their fish were taken from them and they were subject to all types of threats and the like”.

The attorney pointed out that the foreign trawlers now seen in Grenadian waters “use sophisticated means to catch the fish” and “their nets are so deigned to literally scrape the ocean floor…and capture the juveniles and a multiplicity of species.”

Clouden expressed fears that Grenada’s artisanal fisheries might be in trouble as fish like “Hine, Butterfish, and Snappers” are fast depleting by over fishing.









He said: “For the past two or three weeks, if you visit Grenville, you visit Gouyave, you visit St. Patrick’s, Carriacou, St. George’s, all the traditional fishing areas, fishing stations on the island have been depleted – there have been no fish and our people are becoming frustrated.

“What has been happening is these trawlers have been scooping up the resources and we will soon become like Santo Domingo, Haiti and these places where there is no surveillance and these foreign trawlers have sophisticated technology – fish finding technology and their nets have been depleting our resources”, he added.

Clouden pointed out that if the situation is not addressed then Grenada can find itself having to import fish from different countries.

“I am told that the fishermen had approach the Minister of Fisheries and had reported to him that they are witnessing foreign fishing (trawlers) in Grenadian waters, taking our artisanal fish. Our fishermen can tell you, they have told the minister, as they have told me that sometimes they don’t recognise the country flag of the ship but they know it’s a massive factory ship that nets are just scraping the ocean floor and that ought to be addressed as a matter of urgency or else there will be no fish in Grenada for Grenadians. We can become as Haiti, as Martinique, we would have to import fish. This is what’s going to happen, it has happened in other countries”, he said.

The lawyer is advocating for a regional approach to be taken to have enhanced surveillance in and around Grenada’s waters to avoid illegal fishing.

“I have been advocating that we need to engage a regional approach to determine our fisheries resources to maximum sustainable yield of our species and whether we would tolerate foreign fishing interest traversing our fisheries zone and nothing has been materialised with respect to a regional surveillance mechanism.

“…We cannot do it ourselves, we don’t have the capacity. The Coast Guard can hardly (do surveillance in) our waters by themselves and in any event, we have not delimited our maritime boundaries with any other country, save and except that of Trinidad and Tobago.

Clouden suggested that Grenada Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Mitchell should summon a heads of government summit of leaders of the sub-regional grouping known as the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) so “we can have a joint regional surveillance force in place where our respective coast guards can cooperate with respect to surveillance of our respective area.”