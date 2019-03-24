That Privy Council Ruling!!!

Monday’s decision by the Privy Council in London to dismiss the appeal by former soldier, Lieutenant-Colonel Ewart Layne to be admitted to practice law in Grenada is a massive defeat for the so-called ultra-leftist forces in the country who are known as Coardites.

This name is given to all those Grenada Revolutionaries who were associated with former Deputy Prime Minister Bernard Coard, the suspected mastermind of the bloody palace coup within the 1979-83 Grenada Revolution in which Prime Minister Maurice Bishop, three Cabinet colleagues and several others were executed at Fort George on October 19, 1983.

Layne has been facing an uphill battle in his attempt to be admitted as a member of the Grenada Bar in the wake of his convictions for mass murder due to his role in the bloodbath at the fort.

The former top army commander has continued to plead his innocence of the murder charges laid against him in what he has often dubbed as a “Kangaroo Trial” that was conducted by a court that was created by the same 1979-83 revolutionary government that he helped to create following the coup d’etat against the elected Eric Gairy government on March 13, 1979.

It is ironic that the Privy Council delivered its stinging judgement against Layne and his ambition to become a lawyer a day or two after the Coardites ended a week of celebrations for the March 13 coup against the Gairy regime.

THE NEW TODAY sees the effect of the ruling of the Privy Council as shutting the door firmly in Layne’s face and his ambition to walk the corridors of the high court as a member of the Grenada Bar.

However, this newspaper is more concerned about what appears to be the attempt by governmental authorities on the island to play games with the Layne issue in an effort to facilitate his efforts to become a lawyer.

The records will show that the current government did not participate or make any appearance before the high court when Layne applied to be admitted to practice as a lawyer when Cajeton Hood was serving as Attorney-General.

This matter first came up for hearing before the then sitting judge, Justice Margaret Price-Findlay and the judge thought it prudent and important to appoint John Carrington ,QC as a friend of the court (amicus curiae) in the face of the State not putting in an appearance.

THE NEW TODAY is unaware of what advice was given by AG Hood to the Cabinet of Ministers including Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell on Layne’s application issue before the high court.

When Layne lost before the high court, he quite rightly decided to challenge the decision before the Court of Appeal.

There were clear signs and signals that the Mitchell-led government was pussy-footing on making an appearance before the Court of Appeal to fight against the revolutionary soldier.

It is our information that the then Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Legal Affairs, Elvin Nimrod got involved almost on the 99th hour and instructed then Solicitor General Dwight Horsford and not AG Hood for whatever reason to fight the Layne matter on behalf of the government and people of Grenada.

This newspaper recalls that Mr. Horsford did appear and put forward submissions in the case and the Court of Appeal rejected Layne once again.

The Mitchell government again gave a different signal when Layne decided to take the matter to the Privy Council as new Attorney-General, Dr. Lawrence Joseph wrote a letter which came before the Law Lords signaling that the Grenada Government will not be

pursuing the Layne matter before the court in London.

Why did Dr. Joseph adopt such a position on the Layne matter? It is doubtful that AG Joseph unilaterally took that decision and did not consult the government on the issue of not putting forward an appearance before the Law Lords of the Privy Council.

There has been no explanation months later from the current rulers to the people of Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique on the pussy-footing by government on such a matter of great importance – a situation that could have far-reaching implications for any country in which an individual with 11 convictions for killing people including a Prime Minister was seeking admittance to become a lawyer.

This newspaper holds the strong view that if Layne’s appeal at the Privy Council was allowed then all public confidence in the institutional integrity of the state and the administration of justice in the legal system would have collapsed beyond resurrection.

The impression from the Mitchell government on the Layne matter is that it simple did not care about the reputation and integrity of the legal profession in Grenada.

Does it have anything to do with the influx of those Coardite elements within the ruling New National Party (NNP) government under the banner of the so-called Project Grenada?

What is also rather interesting is the role of former AG Hood in the entire Ewart Layne affair.

Mr. Hood was paid for several years by the taxpayers of the country to serve government as Attorney General and principal legal advisor and he did not appear against Layne in the matter either at the level of the high court or the court of appeal.

However, attorney Hood showed up for the Layne hearing in London before the Privy Council in October to give pro bono service to the former revolutionary soldier who was seeking to get the Law Lords to dismiss the ruling against him.

This newspaper holds the view that Mr. Hood would have to explain to the Grenadian people what seems to be a rather strange behaviour on his part in the entire Layne matter.

It is well known that Mr. Layne was once attached to his private chambers as part of his so far unsuccessful sojourn to get admitted to practice law in the country.

The unsuspecting people of Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique are certainly not aware of the big and nasty games that are being played in very high circles in the country all in the name of power.