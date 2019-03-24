Six Island Scholars named

The Grenada Government has announced the names of the six persons awarded island scholarships in 2019.

The students – Tamara Bubb, Toya Amendi, Syndey Walker, Trevon St. Bernard, Tara Thomas and Jarel Stuart – were awarded the scholarships as a result of their performances at the T.A. Marryshow Community College (TAMCC).

According to Minister of Climate Resilience, Senator Simon Stiell, the students were selected by the National Award Selection Committee as top performers at TAMCC in the areas of both Associated Degrees and CAPE qualification.

Sen. Stiell told reporters Tuesday at the weekly post-Cabinet Press Briefing at the Ministerial Complex that each scholarship is valued at $65,000 per year for every student.

He said that each student can expect to receive government support of up to $195,000 during the course of their studies.

“…I wish to congratulate each of those six students for their sterling efforts and the work and the results that they have been able to demonstrate and wish them all the best in their continued studies. It’s important to note that these six students, as with all scholarship awardees will be bonded,” he added.

Sen. Stiell indicated that government will be taking a much tougher line in going forward on the issue of bonds.

He said: “Grenada expends many tens of millions of dollars in the region of 40 to 50 million dollars per year of scholarships to our students and these resources, it’s actually taxpayers money – the government money, taxpayers money – that is contributing to these scholarships and it is important for the individual students to recognise the national sacrifice that is made to afford them the opportunities to continue their studies and the need for them to give back in terms of national service, in terms of serving their bond”.

The senior government minister also used the opportunity to announce that government is working with St. George’s University (SGU) to review the bond issue “to see how that can be further strengthened to ensure that there is solid enforcement of that bond”.

He singled out those persons who received scholarships that run into millions of dollars to become doctors and nurses and do not give back national health care service as part of the bond.

“…There would be special focus working with St. George’s University on those scholarship awardees in medicine who have not fulfilled the terms of their bond who are employed with St. George’s University”, he said.

“We will be working with SGU to identify those individuals and to ensure that service is provided – they can continue working in their employ at St. George’s University, but they need to carve out time to come back and work within our health care system throughout the course of their working week, their working month, to fulfill the terms of that bond”, he added.

In addition, Sen. Stiell announced that those graduates who would have served their bond “we’ll be asking for a voluntary programme where those medical students can offer their service on a voluntary basis, but speaking to their sense of national duty to provide some time again within our national health service”.

Over the years, successive governments have often been accused of paying lip-service to heath care on the island.