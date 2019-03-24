Chinese Embassy donates computers to Telescope

After donating up to 70 computers to schools across the island, the Chinese Embassy has once again showed its generosity by assisting the residents of Telescope in St. Andrew with 10 computers to be used at its Community centre.

Parliamentary Representative for the Constituency of St. Andrew South East, Emmalin Pierre accepted the computers on behalf of the community during a recent ceremony at the Chinese Embassy.

Presenting the computers on behalf of the embassy was Counsellor Yang Shijun, who was acting as Charge d’ affaires, in the absence of Ambassador Yhao Yongchen.

He recalled that on January 14 there was a ceremony at the Anglican High School (AHS) in Tanteen, St. George’s where China donated 70 computers to eight schools on the island.

He said this donation by the Chinese should be seen as “a good contribution to the education system of this country in which we are very proud of and the embassy is committed to continue our efforts to make Grenada better in terms of education”.

The Chinese diplomat stressed that Beijing is able to reach out and offer assistance to other countries despite its own level of poverty at home.









Shijun noted that 2018 was the 14th anniversary of China’s most recent modern reform and opening up and the country was able to make progress is terms of modern technology.

He said: “… We still have some people living under the poverty line and the Chinese Government is also making efforts to do the poverty relief – we also face some questions of development. Even with this, we are also willing to provide our assistance to the government and people of Grenada because we all belong to developing countries. So, as we are making out to make the Chinese people living better, we are also willing within our capacity to render our assistance.

“So, that’s why today we are ready to provide another 10 computers to the Telescope Community and to strengthen the capability of the Community centre, so that the people in that community can receive higher education and can get more connected with modern information technology.”

MP Pierre expressed appreciation on behalf of her constituents to the Chinese embassy for its assistance to the rural community.

She said that the computers will be used to start a training programme at the centre.

The female government minister also told the Chinese envoy: “As you said, mindful of your own challenges at home, you continue to be such a friend in a tangible way to us here in Grenada and not only through the donation of computers but your support as it relates to sport is an excellent example but not just sports (but) education.

“…On behalf of the people of Telescope , I want to express appreciation. That facility was also constructed by a Chinese Company and I have to say, I am also grateful for the manner in which they would have conducted the work that was done”.