Another police officer is charged

Law enforcement officers have arrested and charged another of their very own for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police Constable (PC) Joseph Felix, who is attached to the Fire Department at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA), has been arrested and charged for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving in connection to the March 1 death of Joseph La Touche of Williamson Road, St. George’s.

The charge stems from a vehicular accident that occurred on January 19, which landed the now deceased in the hospital and becoming paralysed.

PC Felix was charged approximately 10 months after Police Constable (PC) Denson Charles was arrested and charged for causing the death of well known businessman Trevor Renwick by dangerous driving in May 2018.

Another Police Constable, Randy Alexander was also slapped with the same offence following the April 13, 2018 death of Betty-Ann Lambert better known as ‘String Beans,’ who was dragged to her death underneath a bus driven by PC Alexander.









La Touche succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the January 19 incident which led to the charge being laid against PC Felix.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the vehicle driven by Felix collided with another vehicle in which La Touche was a passenger.

La Touche was said to be on his way home from doing night duty with a popular nightclub in the south of the island.

According to a police statement, Felix was granted bail in the sum of EC$15, 000 with two (2) sureties and will make his first court appearance at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on April 30.

In keeping with the Police Act, PC Felix would most likely be suspended with half pay pending the outcome of the court matter.

The three (3) officers face a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment if convicted of the offences.