South St. George and St. Louis Girls retain titles

The South St. George government school and St. Louis Girls RC are the 2017 champions of the St. George’s Primary School Sports.

A total of 15 public Primary Schools participated in the event which was held at the National Athletic and Football stadium last Wednesday.

St. Louis Girls RC were able to hold onto the title that they won last year in the girls division with a final point standing of 240.

This was 74 points ahead of South St. George Government, which came in second with 166 points, and 89 points ahead of Constantine Methodist, which came in third with 151 points.

South St. George Government School also repeated its 2016 first place showing in the boys division with a total of 203.50 points, 22.50 points ahead of St. George’s Anglican which came in second with 181 points.

St. George’s Seventh Day School came in third with 134 points.

Teacher at the South St. George Government School and member of the Sports Committee, Rickel Telesford said the school is elated to once again be this year’s champion at the Primary School games.

However, she said the athletes still have a lot of weaknesses that needs to be worked upon and suggested the need for a Physical Education teacher on staff.

“The boys were hungry – that’s the statement from them out there saying, ‘we hungry for it, we want to go out and win’ and they came out (March 9th) and they really did their best to win the boys division.

“As a school we don’t have a Physical Education and Sports teacher – we had that before but now we don’t…the children were not getting the training that they needed throughout the year.

‘…We see that (Physical Education teacher) as a weakness and something that we are working on to have someone come in from the start of the school year even from now to train the children especially in the field events – we notice that is a weakness.

Teacher at St. Louis RC girls, Lill James in a telephone interview with THE NEW TODAY explained that the school is very proud of their girls for bringing home the title for the third consecutive year and also winning the march pass.

“We are satisfied and appreciate very much our girls were able to bring home the trophy for the third consecutive year. They have done our school proud”, she said.

The all-girls school also took home the Under 13 champion in the person of Terika Calliste and under 7 title through Somya Andrew.

A celebration was held at the school last Friday and James said a bigger one will be planned when the management meets.