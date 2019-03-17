Police Intercept $500,000.00 In Cocaine & Ganja

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has made two major drug interdictions in the past week involving more than half-a-million dollars worth in cocaine and marijuana in two separate operations.

One of the operations involved 49-year-old bus owner, Andrew Roberts La Mode, St. Patrick who was nabbed by police in the vicinity of H. A. Blaize Street, St. George late last week Friday night.

A police spokesman said that a search of his Lexus-branded van, resulted in the seizure of three kilograms of Cocaine, one (1) Stoeger Cougar, nine 9mm pistol and fifteen rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Roberts was granted bail in the sum of EC$200, 000.00 when he appeared Monday before the St. George’s No. 1 Magistrate Court on three (3) indictable drug and gun-related charges.

Police sources told THE NEW TODAY that the cocaine has an estimated street value of EC$300, 000.00.

Represented by Attorney-at-Law, Arley Gill, the accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill, charged with possession of illegal firearm & ammunition and trafficking in a controlled drug.

The Prosecution team, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godfrey Victor, did not object to bail being granted to Roberts but urged the Chief Magistrate to impose special conditions.

Bail was granted with two (2) sureties and as part of the conditions, the businessman was ordered to surrender all his travel documents, seek permission from the Court to leave the State and report to the Sauteurs Police Station twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays between 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

Roberts, who sported a bald head, was neatly clad in a long sleeved red and green striped dress shirt with black jeans, appeared to be calm and well composed during his first court appearance.









He is due to reappear before Magistrate Gill on July 8.

Another drug bust by members of the Drug Squad has netted one hundred and fourteen pounds of cannabis and the arrest of three St. David residents – Ronell Redhead, 28 years, Labourer, Alica Licorish, 21 years, Office Administrator and Jerrol Redhead, 21 years, Labourer.

The suspects who are all from Perdmontemps have been jointly charged with trafficking in a controlled drug with a street value of $258 552.00.

A police statement said that the drugs were recovered during the search of a house in which the suspects were the occupants.

The two Redheads and Licorish were granted bail in the sum of $EC50, 000.00 each with two sureties and are due to appear at the St. David Magistrate’s Court at a later date.

Another Perdmontemps, St. David resident, 21-year old unemployed Ronichelle Logie was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply by the police.

Logie, who was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 with one surety, will appear at the St. David Magistrate’s Court on April 29.

During another police operation last week Friday, 98 pounds of cannabis were seized in the Grand Mal, St. George area.

A police statement issued after the discovery said that no arrest was made in connection with the discovery of the drugs and that investigations are continuing.

In recent months, the Royal Grenada Police (RGPF) has been successful in the fight against illegal drugs with the arrest of a number of locals and non-nationals especially from neighbouring St. Vincent & The Grenadines in trying to bring drugs into the island.

Grenada is considered as a transshipment point for drugs especially cocaine destined for the more major and lucrative markets in North America and Europe.