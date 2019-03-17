National Footballer shouts ‘victimisation’ on foreign soil

A Grenadian National Footballer believes that he was victimised while playing for an international team in Lebanon and has returned home penniless.

Twenty-one year old Saydrel Lewis returned to the island last Thursday night after fear for his life and pressure from his former football club Nejmeh SC caused him to sign his termination letter, only one month after he was contracted to play for one year.

Lewis who plays Centre Forward, first started with Paradise Football Team and later went to play for Morvant Caledonia United in the twin island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

It was in the neighbouring island that Lewis was discovered by Nejmeh SC and got the opportunity to represent the club.

What started out as a dream come true for Lewis, quickly turned sour as it was cut short as he only played four games for the team.

Lewis who spoke with a local reporter on Monday about his experience in Lebanon, as the only player from the Caribbean on the team, said he felt marginalised.

“I played four games and it was a one year contract and I scored one goal and I scored three goals in a practice match. I started training with the club, the first four training sessions and the manager sent voice notes to my agent that Saydrel is not good. So my manager told me, if I had a weak heart then I would have given up, but that pushed me. I went to training, prepared, good mentality, drinking water before training, I did so before each game. I prepared myself, I played a game versus SAFA, I didn’t start but I came on and scored the lone goal”, he said.

“…In the training after the SAFA game, I went there, he said he doesn’t want players running to the crowd on their own because I ran to the crowd and I celebrated. So, after that, he said he doesn’t want players running to the crowd on their own. So, I said, okay, this is the coach, I go by what he says”, he added.

After this encounter, Lewis said that he found it difficult to play another game, as the coach always left him out of the competition.

According to the national footballer, his agent, David Nahkid tried to get him back in the game but everything went downhill after this was done.

“They started me in a game; apparently, we had lost the game, one-nil. Everybody started blaming me, they said Lewis was the problem and Lewis was not good and this is where the club President came up and he started saying that he wants to cut Lewis contract. Before that, being in the hotel, the coach will send food for the other player and dear not send for me.

“Things were getting real harsh on me and they started doing things to frustrate me to say that I want to leave, but this couldn’t break me. I go to please myself and I go to play football and stat watching them things as petty little things you know.

In addition, Lewis said a set of threatening messages was showed to him by his manager which came from the President, indicating that he will force the Grenadian to quit the team.









The player was called to a meeting with the President after those messages and according to Lewis, he was forced to sign a termination letter.

“I don’t know if you had been in the situation where you’ve been that scared but me seeing those messages, the manager was there and the President was there, the taxi driver and another guy (were) outside and they speaking Arabic and the President speak English to me only.

“He told me that only in the next two three years, I will be good. I was listening to him and he pushed a paper in front of me and pushed a pen and said you have to sign. I was so scared, I don’t know what these people were thinking, and to be honest I signed.

After signing, Lewis said that a cheque was given to him but was taken away to be signed by someone else and up to this day he has not received a penny from the club.

“Up to now these guys haven’t paid me a cent. They wanted to move me out of Lebanon the next day but God ain’t sleeping. They tried getting a flight, so they were going to move me out without me receiving the cheque. The manager told me, I would change the cheque tomorrow morning before I fly out. I had the phone on speaker recording everything, so I have proof and everything to show that I am not lying,” he remarked.

Lewis said after the encounter at the President’s office, he decided to move in with his agent and later found out that the club wanted to leave him stranded in Lebanon.

He said, “My agent took me and we went up to his house, the President called me and said why will you go around saying that I forced you to sign. I said you did, you and the other guys forced me to sign. I put my phone on speaker and I told my agent start recording. He said I don’t deserve the money. Me being there, they started sending emails telling me, ‘Lewis come back to organise your flight information.’ They didn’t tell me come back to organise my cheque, they didn’t tell me anything like that.

“…The manager sent me some messages. He said on Sunday, you have to leave the hotel. So I replied to him, ‘you haven’t given me my flight itinerary, you haven’t paid me and now you’re telling me to leave the hotel. I asked, ‘to go where?’ He didn’t answer. I could have been on the streets, I could have been dead anywhere. You could have seen that these people didn’t care. He didn’t know that

I was by my agent, he thought I was at the hotel still.”

According to Lewis, the President and others were adamant that he came alone to see them to have his flight details finalised, but because he was unsure of what could happen to him, refused to comply with the request.

“The club started sending emails, saying Lewis can you come back to the hotel to arrange your flight information. I don’t know for what reason they wanted me, but I told my agent no matter what the situation may be, I will never go back to face these people.

“My agent … was contacting them through calls and emails. My agent spoke with them to arrange my flight, my ticket and everything, but they keep saying let me come to the office. They didn’t say let me and my agent, they wanted me to come to the office. They haven’t paid me a cent, they told me to get out of the hotel without arranging my flight information and everything.

Lewis was able to get out of Lebanon with the help of the Grenada Football Association, which handled his travel expenses and assured him that they will assist him in retrieving the money from Nejmeh SC.

“Thanks to the GFA – the GFA organised my ticket and everything. The GFA with my agent, they had agreed to go to FIFA with the proof, the threatening text from the President so I can get my money,” he said.

The local footballer indicated that he will continue to work towards his international football career as Lebanon was just a learning experience for him.

He said: “I will continue my career. I will continue training hard, this was just a learning experience for me. It was my first time out of the Caribbean and I want to say thanks to God for bringing me back here, thanks to the people that contacted me – so many messages, I couldn’t answer all but I really appreciated their messages”.