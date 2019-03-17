Error blamed for no lights at cricket stadium

The Keith Mitchell-led government is claiming that an error in the specifications provided to a British contractor is responsible for the two-and-a-half year delay in lighting the national cricket stadium.

Last Tuesday, the administration announced that the project is on again and would begin in weeks.

Almost three years ago government made the same promise.

Caricom affairs minister Oliver Joseph told reporters that the stadium had not been equipped with night lighting because the wrong specifications were given to the British company which had won the bid.

Recently, the Grenada government faced embarrassment when it came out that the lighting project had never been undertaken, despite specific promises at the time, of an imminent start.

Former sports minister Roland Bhola told this newspaper last week that the National Lotteries Authority was in charge of the project but after checking with the statutory body it appeared that up to one week ago, they had not been pursuing it.

The cost of lighting the cricket stadium, and the La Sagesse Playing Field is $10-million, according to the government.

Minister Joseph confirmed last week that Canadian Bank Note Company Limited is still willing to guarantee the loan which is being negotiated by the National Lotteries Authority.









According to the minister, the NLA is also still planning to cover the loan with the proceeds of license fees charged to gaming operators.

CBN Company Limited is already in business with the NLA, managing their Video Lottery Terminals, VLT and is also behind the gaming brand, Blast.

Sources have said CBN is hoping to secure the monopoly on gaming in Grenada.

The gaming sector is managed and regulated by the Gaming Bureau which was set up almost three years ago.

The Bureau is also responsible for regulating the larger gaming operators who are so far resisting being absorbed by Blast.

Minister Joseph was not able to give an explanation for the two-and-a-half year delay in correcting what government is claiming was a technical error.

The minister was asked whether he was concerned about the loan arrangement, given the situation in Dominica and St Lucia where the Lottery Authority borrowed heavily against guarantees provided by CBN and lost control to that company when the loans could not be paid back.

Minister Joseph was convinced that the local NLA would be able to service the thirty year loan.