Ashton family donates to Alma Mata

The St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Morne Jaloux, St. George, is now equipped with seven (7) laptops to help with the development of children’s learning, compliments the generosity of Hayden Ashton, a former student who currently resides in the United States.

Ashton was accompanied by his younger brother, Hamilton and Maria, his younger sister, who are also past students of the school, when the donation was made last week Thursday, during a ceremony at the school, which was witnessed by the students during the morning’s assembly.

In addition to the laptops, six (6) tablets were awarded to students who topped their classes at the end of the last school year.

Referred to as the “godfather of the school,” the New York-based Ashton has been consistently and quietly donating to the school for the past 15 years, providing among other things thousands of dollars worth of medals that are handed out as prizes during the school’s annual sports meet.

“He is a quiet giver. He would just give and never look back for anything in return…He has given so much contributions to the school, not only the shinny medals but in whatever way possible,” the school’s Vice Principal Gemma Alexis noted as she addressed the students, who looked on with anticipation.

The Vice Principal expressed hope that the generosity of the Ashton family would serve as a catalyst to motivate other past students to contribute to their Alma Mata.









“I am happy to be in a position, where I can give back…and I will continue to do this for as long as I can,” Hayden humbly said as he addressed the handing over ceremony.

Songs of thanks, a poem and a plaque were among the highlights of the ceremony, which saw the students, a population of approximately 126 and the teachers working together to display their planned expression of gratitude to Ashton and his siblings for their bigheartedness to the school over the years.

The Principal of St. Joseph’s RC school Sister Juanita Berkely stated that due to a leak in the roof, the school’s computer lab has not been operating for the last four (4) years.

She told THE NEW TODAY it is their intention to have “it (the computer lab), up and running by the end of the month especially for the CPEA students who have to do research and typing”.

In his school days, Ashton, who is originally from the Morne Jaloux community, represented the St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, playing long tennis.

He is a national title holder, Windward Islands and OECS Davis Cup Champion and currently a Professional Tennis Coach in the United States.