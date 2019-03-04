TWO STABBED ON THE WEEKEND

The Spice Isle was rocked by two stabbing incidents last weekend with one resulting in the death of a 35-year-old painter from La Mode in St. George’s.

Dead is Floyd Olive who met his unfortunate demise after being stabbed on the left side of the chest with a knife which punctured his heart following a stabbing incident on Saturday at the popular Temptations entertainment club in the neighbourhood.

The other stabbing incident took place in St. Andrew resulting in two persons being hospitalised and receiving treatment for their injuries.

Information surrounding the circumstances of the La Mode fatal stabbing is very sketchy.

According to a police report, Olive was stabbed sometime between 6.00 a.m and 7.00 a.m on February 23.

A 33-year-old man, Kellon Andrew, who is also from the La Mode community, has since been arrested and charged with the indictable offence of Non-Capital Murder in connection with Olive’s death.

Clad in a baby blue long sleeve dress shirt and navy blue denim jeans, the murder suspect, who sported a Rasta hair style, appeared in handcuffs Tuesday before Magistrate Tahira Gellineau at the St. George’s No. 2 Magistrate’s Court on St. John’s Street.

Andrew has retained the services of Attorney-at-Law, Ruggles Ferguson from the Law Firm of Ciboney Chambers to assist him in the matter.

During the brief court hearing, Attorney at Law Anyika Cassone, who was holding papers for Ferguson made a request to the court for the Prosecution Team to give full disclosure in the matter.









Prosecuting the murder case against the 33-year-old is Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godfrey Victor, who informed the court that disclosure will be provided “during the course of this week or early next week.”

ASP Victor indicated to the court that the intention of the State is to proceed with the matter in an expeditious manner.

He told the court that the list of witnesses includes only (2) persons, the mother of the deceased and a police officer but it is likely to increase once some “house keeping matters” are dealt with.

The murder case brought against Andrew has been adjourned to March 18 when the Preliminary Inquiry into the charges is expected to commence before Magistrate Gellineau.

Non-Capital Murder is not a bailable offence at the level of the Magistracy in Grenada and the suspect was remanded to the Richmond Hill Prison.

In another stabbing incident the police reported that two (2) St. Andrew residents are currently hospitalised in stable condition, one (1) at the St. George’s General Hospital and the other at the Princess Alice Hospital in Mibabeau, St. Andrew, following an incident that occurred in the village of La Fillette about 1.00 a.m on Saturday morning involving three (3) males.

One of the injured men has been described as 32-year old Oded St Louis of Lakabacaye in St. Andrew.

THE NEW TODAY understands that one man is currently in police custody assisting them with their investigation.

It was a stabbing incident on January 11 which resulted in the first murder in Grenada for 2019.

Mt. Gay resident, Garvin Anthony, 33, was stabbed to death just outside a popular bar in St. George’s.