Twum-Barimah demits office as Supreme Court Registrar

An official announcement has not been made but information reaching THE NEW TODAY newspaper is that Alana Twun-Barimah, who has taken a leave of absence from the Registry, will not be returning as Registrar of the Supreme Court of Grenada.

Although the Ministry of Legal Affairs is yet to come forth with information in this regard, THE NEW TODAY has seen the official letter issued by the court office on Church Street in St. George’s and sent out via email to legal practitioners on January 2, informing of Twum-Barimah’s decision to demit the office in light of a health concern.

“I will not be returning to the Supreme Court as Registrar,” Twum-Barimah said in the letter, explaining that she has “developed a health concern which requires me to take some time off to focus on my health.”

The letter continues: “It has been my pleasure serving you and the judiciary over the past eight plus years. For those of you, who have offered words of wisdom and encouragement, thank you. For those of you, who provided moments of teaching and guidance, thank you. To Ms. Lisa Telesford, a special thank you for your training and guidance.

“The court faces a number of challenges which I am sure you are all well aware of. All I ask is that you provide ample support to our Ministerial team, the new Registrar and the deputy Registrar and staff of the court. May justice prevail in our beautiful island, Grenada. All the best and God’s richest blessings,” the letter concluded.









Several lawyers have been expressing concerns with the state of affairs at the Registry including the lack of proper facilities to store important documents, the deteriorating state of some of the documents and the shortage of qualified persons to prepare court records for matters to be heard by the Court of Appeal.

Twum Barimah served as Acting Registrar for approximately two (2) years, taking up the position in January 2017, replacing Lisa Telesford, who was at the time, according to an informed source, under pressure from the ruling administration, for the manner in which she handled a court case that was filed by former Attorney General Jimmy Bristol, challenging the legality of the process used to facilitate the failed November 2016 referendum.

THE NEW TODAY understands that female attorney-at-law, Evette John is currently serving as the Acting Supreme Court Registrar.

According to an informed source, John, a former employee at the Registry is expected to remain in the position until the end of March.

When contacted at the Supreme Court Registry on Tuesday, John declined to provide clarification on her appointment.

“That is my personal information and I don’t think I have to disclose it to you”, the stand-in Registrar replied to a question posed by THE NEW TODAY.