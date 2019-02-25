POLICE RECRUITS GET FIRST HAND TRAINING EXPERIENCE

“I expect to go out there and be the best police officer that I can be with all the knowledge that I have gained from training.”

Those words were uttered by aspiring police officer Nashalin Smith, in an interview with reporters last week Tuesday, on the compound of the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court.

The Woman Police Constable (WPC) is among 58 new recruits, who were given an opportunity to experience first-hand the operations of the court system and the various functions of the Criminal Records Office (CRO) as part of their training to become full-fledged members of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

The exercise which took place last week Tuesday formed part of the rigorous 6-month training, expected to culminate Thursday with a graduation ceremony at the Police Training School at Camp Salines.

According to Sergeant 42 Chris Campbell, one (1) of the trainers attached to the Police Training School for the last 10 years, the new recruits “would have done demonstrations at the school…but now they are here to get that experience and return to the school, where we will conduct a review.”

“They would be graduating soon on February 21st and those are the things that we must do for our recruits when they are training…the entire course is out, we have 28 recruits here at the Magistrate’s Court and we have 30 at the Criminal Records Office (CRO), where they would be learning fingerprinting among other things,” he added.

The Police Sergeant disclosed that there are many challenges for the new recruits and that only 58 of the original batch of 60 persons have endured to the end.

WPC Smith admitted to reporters that “the first month (of training) was very challenging”, noting that they “had to wake up (by) at least 4 o’ clock on mornings to get ready for physical training…and the day would start from there until 5 p.m, when classes finish and we would have supper and stuff like that.”

She said, however, that her biggest challenge was with properly polishing and shining her shoes.

“I couldn’t shine my shoes for whatever reason but I have it all under control now,” she added.

Her colleague, Police Constable (PC) Lorick Allard, who described himself as a dedicated, hard-working young person” said, the training was not what he had expected.

“There were a lot of challenges up front but I embraced it head on,” he said energetically.