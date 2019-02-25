PM Mitchell maintains that he is not in receipt of certain MNIB reports

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Keith Mitchell, has refused to retract statements made implicating former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the MNIB, Ruel Edwards, who is at the center of an inquiry into alleged wrongdoing at the state-run entity.

The Prime Minister reiterated his position in response to a letter written to him by Edwards, following what has been described as statements in the public domain implicating the former MNIB boss.

Edwards wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, who is also the line minister for the MNIB, “asking him to retract and set the record straight, statements made specifically, when he claimed that he did not know about the state of the MNIB because he did not receive any reports.”

His attorney, former Attorney General Cajeton Hood pointed out in a recent interview with THE NEW TODAY newspaper that “the Prime Minister’s claims reflects (negatively) on Edwards, who is saying no, he gave him (the Prime Minister) several reports through the Ministry of Finance (which) would have caused a Cabinet submission to be made with respect to providing assistance to the MNIB.”









“The Prime Minister responded to Edwards’s letter via a letter dated January 31, saying that he did not receive certain reports that were sent to him and (that) in any event it is well known an investigation is being conducted”, said Hood of PM Mitchell’s response.

Dr. Mitchell is also quoted as saying, that he “cannot accept direct responsibility for the alleged wrong-doing (at the MNIB) but as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, I must accept moral responsibility.”

Since the matter became public and in light of the implicating statements made by PM Mitchell, Attorney Hood said, his client has been wrongly subjected to public scrutiny and defamatory remarks by the Grenadian leader.

The attorney also confirmed that to date Edwards, has not been called for interrogation by the Integrity Commission, which commenced a private inquiry into the affairs of the MNIB in August last year.

Hood, who is acting on Edwards’ behalf has filed papers in the Supreme Court Registry asking for a stay in the MNIB probe until the high court gives a ruling on the legality of the move by the Integrity Commission to launch such an inquiry.