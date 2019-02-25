Grenada to be represented at African Conference

Director of Legal Aid and Counselling Clinic, and Chairman of the Caribbean Male Action Network (CariMAN), Tyrone Buckmire, will this weekend travel to Mozambique to participate in an international seminar, titled “Men, Masculinities and Gender Equality in Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America: Interregional Dialogues”.

The session will take place in Maputo, from February 25-27 and is a joint undertaking of the United national Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the Government of Mozambique, in collaboration with universities, the MenEngage Alliance, SAfAIDS, the Caribbean Male Action Network, the Justice and Gender Foundation, RedeHomenspelaMudanca, OECD, Care France,Promundo and HOPEM.









During the seminar, researchers in masculinities, gender and feminists studies, as well as key development and human rights organisations will present their research findings, results, empirical knowledge and constructive critical approaches that address issues pertaining to the meaningful engagement of men and boys in the struggle for gender equality in Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Buckmire’s main presentation will be a paper titled, “Collaborative Approaches to Addressing Masculinities and Gender Equality issues in the Caribbean Region”.

This paper will present a case study of the Partnership for Peace Programme (PfP) (which is called the Man to Man programme in Grenada).

PfP was piloted in Grenada in 2005 and has since become one of the most successful interventions for perpetrators of Gender Based Violence, now being run in six (6) other regional territories.

Over the three days Buckmire will also speak about other initiatives that work with survivors of GBV and sexual abuse, as well as juveniles in conflict with the law.