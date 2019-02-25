G’DA LOOKING FOR 15TH CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW GOLD MEDAL

Grenada has started early preparation in its bid to seek a 15th gold medal at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show to be held in the United Kingdom from May 21 – 25.

In strong support of the team’s effort, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and lead designer Catherine John have signed an agreement cementing the authority’s major sponsorship this year for the event.

Following the signing of the agreement, GTA Chief Executive Officer, Patricia Maher said, “We are so proud of the efforts of the Grenada Team in producing excellent displays year after year and winning 14 gold medals to date. Not only do they depict our horticultural products to an international audience but they highlight to the world the fact that Pure Grenada is endowed with natural products”.

In response, John said that she and her team are looking forward to producing an equally intriguing display this year at the internationally recognised flower show.

“We always try to tell a story about Grenada’s beauty, history and rich culture. We are excited about the display this year”, she remarked.









In 2018, the team produced the gold medal awarded display, “’Grenada -The Road to Success’, a depiction of the island’s iconic historic symbol – the board bus, uniting Grenadians in the memory of travelling by open-sided bus to and from St George’s.

Also present for the signing of the agreement was GTA Chairman Brenda Hood, a former Minister of Tourism who congratulated Team Grenada for their excellent work over the years and presented John with a beautifully hand crafted nutmeg award for her years of service as the lead designer.

Hood also mentioned the wonderful selection of garden tours available to visitors now who wish to explore the island’s natural beauty,

To top off the signing, GTA CEO Maher presented John with a Tourism Ambassador’s pin, a token given to citizens who exemplify tourism excellence and represent Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is an unrivalled world stage and continues to play a prominent role in enticing visitors to Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean where they are free to wonder at our abundant natural beauty and exquisite gardens.