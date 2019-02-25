Footballer dies on field of play

A local footballer has succumbed to a heart attack that he suffered on the field of play.

33-year-old Jason Calliste of Non-Pariel, St. Patrick, collapsed on the field of play last week Thursday evening, during a Grenada Football Association (GFA) endorsed football tournament organised by the ‘Ital City in collaboration with Sham Rock Football Club.

At the time of the fatal incident, Calliste was playing for the St. Mark-based ‘Up to the time,’ football club at the Rose Hill Playing Field in St. Patrick.

According to Denron Frederick, one of the organisers of the ongoing tournament, Calliste was a top player on his team and a loss to them.

“To be honest he was one of the best players on the team and he did score early in the game,” Frederick told THE NEW TODAY on Tuesday.

“Before the incident happened, Calliste spoke to some of the players on his team and told them they would have to get someone else to play the second half of the game because he wasn’t feeling too well”, he said.

Frederick stated that some persons who witnessed the incident indicated that Calliste was “sitting at first and then he took his time and laid on his back and that was when everyone rushed towards him and at the time he was gasping for breath”.









The collapsed footballer was taken to the Princess Alice Hospital at Mirabeau in St. Andrew where he was pronounced dead.

Frederick pointed out that some of the players and other persons involved in the tournament visited the family members to sympathise with them last week Friday and are currently in the process of raising funds to assist the family with the funeral expenses.

“Right now we are going around with donation bottles to collect funds so that we could assist the family…and so far we have been getting a good response from the people of Rose Hill…”, he said.

The grieving mother of the deceased, Monica Calliste, spoke with THE NEW TODAY on Tuesday and described her son, who did not have any children of his own as “a very nice (and) loving person, who always cared for children and loved to share…and I know he would be greatly missed by everyone.”

Calliste was the last of his mother’s three (3) children.

His funeral service is set for March 8, at the Non-Pariel Open Bible Church and internment at the Coast Guard cemetery.

Addressing a press conference at the GFA headquarters last week Friday, the then Acting President Allan James, expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased footballer.

“We had a very sad incident that happened last evening at Rose Hill, St. Patrick in a local football match, where a young player collapsed on the field of play and has since passed away. So, on behalf of the Grenada Football Association, we want to take this opportunity to extend condolences and sympathy to the family of Jason Calliste of Non Pariel in St. Patrick,” James told reporters.