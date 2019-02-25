Co-op Bank introduces its newest ATM

The Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited has widened the availability of its service with the introduction of an ATM on the CONNEX® Network at the St. George’s University (SGU) campus.

In a short ribbon cutting ceremony at the SGU campus on February 18, the Bank expressed satisfaction in being able to meet the needs of the staff and students of the university by adding the benefit of enjoying safe, convenient access to their funds at any time.









Manager of Electronic Services and Retail Operations at Co-op Bank, Richard Medford, noted that “Co-op Bank commits to continually building good business relations and mutually beneficial benefits between our two institutions”.

“We applaud St. George’s University for their vision and commitment in partnering with Grenada Co-operative Bank to bring enhanced financial service delivery to this campus”, he said.

The CONNEX® brand is owned by the Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited, Ariza Credit Union, and the Caribbean Credit Card Corporation (4C’s).

This addition brings the number of ATMs on the CONNEX® network to 26 across the tri-island state of Grenada.