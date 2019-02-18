Kiwanis Club makes presentation to “Independence Baby”

The Kiwanis Club of St. Andrew has made a presentation to the first baby born on Independence Day, February 7.

The club presented a baby items basket and diapers to baby boy of Genell Jessemy of Grenville in St. Andrew.

The infant was born at Princess Alice Hospital at Mirabeau, St. Andrew.

Chairperson of the Fund Raising and Service Committee and Treasurer of the Club, Shevon St. Paul, spoke with THE NEW TODAY newspaper on Tuesday about the initiative undertaken by the Kiwanis.









She said, “We did the presentation to the baby that was born Independence Day, that was in Grenville, St. Andrew. We presented little goodies in the basket, powder and stuff and then the pampers box…”.

According to St Paul, this was the first presentation for 2019 by the club but the second overall since the group started in July 2017.

She said the club which has a membership of 31 persons, has as its main objective serving the nation’s children between the ages of zero to 18.

“At Kiwanis Club of St. Andrew, we decide for ourselves what projects to do in our community, based on our community’s needs and our members’ interests. Service to Children is a primary focus in Kiwanis”, she remarked.

To date, the club has held a fun day with the Children from the School of Special Education in St. Andrew and offered assistance to a fire victim in 2017 who was the mother of two children.