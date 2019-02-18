Grenadian Volunteer Gets Commonwealth Points of Light Award

Grenadian KizzyAnn Abraham has received the 88th Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of her exceptional voluntary service raising sexual health awareness.

The Points of Light awards are given to people whose service is making a difference in their communities and whose story can inspire others to creative innovative solutions to social challenges in their own communities and beyond.

“I am deeply honoured by the sentiments of this award. Indeed it is moving to be recognised as a Commonwealth Point of Light,” Abraham said.

“I wish to record my debt to those civil society organisations and individuals with whom I’ve volunteered through the years. Every opportunity and experience has provided me with a chance to learn, and apply my knowledge”, she added.

Abraham went on: “I am forever grateful to the many community members who entrusted me to deliver on their various community projects, with this award I hope to inspire others to volunteer in their own capacities to promote prosperity, democracy and peace”.









The young woman, born to teenage parents, is a leading sexual health activist who works with voluntary organisations to improve awareness of sexual health and gender equality and to tackle adolescent pregnancy.

Through the Grenada Planned Parenthood Association and the Grenada National Organisation of Women, she has worked with young people to educate them about gender-based violence, safer sex practices and consent.

Abraham has also been a volunteer field officer with GRENAIDS, which works to tackle the stigma of HIV by deconstructing the myths surrounding the condition and providing support to prevent HIV transmission.

She has also volunteered with GrenCHAP, a non-profit organisation working to promote sexual health awareness within the LGBT community.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, Queen Elizabeth II, as Head of the Commonwealth, is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country each week in the two years following the summit.

UK High Commissioner in Grenada, Janet Douglas, said the recognition of Abraham’s “commitment and passion as a community advocate in tackling stigma and improving education around HIV/AIDS and within the LGBT community make her a richly deserving Points of Light winner”.