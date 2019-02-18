Cricket stand to be named after Devon Smith

A stand at the national Cricket Stadium will soon be named after renowned West Indies and Grenadian cricketer Devon Smith, who hails from Hermitage, St. Patrick.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell made this announcement last week Thursday while addressing the ceremony marking the country’s 45th year of Independence at the Kirani James Athletic and Football Stadium.

This is the first time that the Independence Day Military Parade and Rally was held at the athletic and football stadium as the usual grounds at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium was at the time being prepared for two 1-day international matches to be held later this month.









The Prime Minister told the gathering: “Today, as we focus on our inherited legacy and our role in building on it, I take this opportunity to recognise a young man, who is not only talented on the cricket field, but one who possesses the type of grit and determination that is deserving of recognition and emulation.

“…In recognition of Devon’s remarkable efforts in regional and international cricket, the Government has instructed the Ministry of Sports to name a stand in the cricket stadium in honour of Devon Smith. We trust that this will enable his legacy to live on,” said Dr. Mitchell who is known to be an avid cricket fan.

Smith, a left-handed opening batsman, has played for the Windward Islands for over 15 years and made his international cricket debut with the West Indies team in 2003.

The veteran batsman was recalled to the West Indies team for the test series against Sri Lanka last year and most recently played with the Windward Islands team in their match against Barbados, scoring 199 runs.

The move by the Keith Mitchell-led administration to recognise Smith’s contribution to cricket, follows the naming of two (2) other stands by the 2008-2013 administration of former Prime Minister Tillman Thomas, in honour of talented Grenadian cricketers, wicketkeeper/batsman Junior Murray who was the first Grenadian to play cricket for the West Indies, and leg-spinner Rawle Lewis who currently manages the West Indies senior team.