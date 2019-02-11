PAPER COMMITTAL FOR MURDER ACCUSED

Police Prosecutors will no longer be engaged in a Preliminary Inquiry into the case brought against 30-year-old Beausejour, St. George resident, Nyron Parris, who is facing a Non-Capital-Murder charge in connection with the January 11 death of 33-year-old Garvin Anthony of Mt. Rush, St. George.

Attorney-at-Law Jerry Edwin who appeared in court to represent the accused has decided to go the route of “paper committal” for his client as opposed to the holding of a PI.

When the matter came up before Magistrate Tahira Gellineau at the St. George’s No. 2 Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Attorney Edwin, who was appearing for the first time in the matter, indicated his decision to pursue a “paper committal” in the best interest of his client.

A paper committal is when the Magistrate reads the brief and decides on that reading that there is enough evidence to send the case to trial at the level of the High Court.

The Police Prosecution, led by Police Constable Bing Joseph, told the Magistrate that they were ready to proceed with the PI into the charge.









However, the court allowed for a brief discussion between the Prosecuting team and the defense attorney which resulted in an agreement for the matter to be sent to the High Court via paper committal instead of following through with the PI.

According to an informed source, Attorney Edwin took this decision in light of the very compelling evidence against the murder accused.

Parris was arrested and charged for Anthony’s death, following a fatal stabbing incident, which resulted in the first murder for 2019.

The accused allegedly used a “filed down cutlass” to stab his victim to death just after 11:30 pm on the night in question on a staircase leading up to a local bar on St. John’s Street in St. George’s.

THE NEW TODAY understands that Anthony was stabbed twice in the abdomen, once on his hand, and also received additional stab wounds to his back, in between the first and second fingers of his hands and upper arm, which according to a source close to the investigation, represents a “clear indication that he (the deceased) was at the time attempting to shield himself from the attack of the deadly weapon.”

Anthony reportedly died as a result of hypovolemic shock as a result of multiple stab wounds to his body.

Parris is scheduled to reappear for mention before Magistrate Gellineau on February 21 and March 4 to follow through with the paper committal.